Before COVID, New Zealand was issuing over one million visitor visas per year. (Photo: medcom.id)
New Zealand to Reopen Border in Stages from February 27

English Australia New Zealand vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 February 2022 12:51
Wellington: The New Zealand border will reopen to vaccinated Kiwis and other current eligible travellers from Australia at 11.59pm on February 27 and to the same groups from the rest of the world only two weeks later on March 13, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi announced today.  
 
The Government’s reconnecting plan will see all New Zealanders and key visa holders able to start to enter the country over the coming three months, assisting with the economic recovery and immediately address worker shortages. 
 
According to Hipkins, this is a very carefully developed plan that replaces Managed Isolation and Quaratantine (MIQ) for the vast majority of travellers while maintaining ongoing measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community from recent arrivals.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"With 94 percent of our population fully vaccinated, and 92 percent of those over 18 now eligible for a booster by the end of February, it’s time to shift gears in our COVID-19 response to focus on reconnection and recovery," Hipkins stated
 
"By reducing the gap to get boosted to three months we’re ensuring we reach our highest possible boosted rates before fully reopening. By the time we start to reopen our border, we’ll be one of the most vaccinated and most boosted countries in the world and the COVID-19 Protection Framework will be well established in helping to manage COVID outbreaks," Hipkins stated.
 
A phased approach to reopening, he said, reduces the risk of a surge of cases, while prioritising the return of New Zealanders and much needed entry of skilled workers.
 
"Having MIQ for every traveller was a temporary setting for when none of us had protection. New Zealanders need to reconnect with one another. Families and friends need to reunite. Our businesses need skills to grow. Exporters need to travel to make new connections," Hipkins stated.
 
Before COVID, New Zealand was issuing over one million visitor visas per year. 
 
"What’s being announced today is about gearing up in manageable steps to fully re-open as safely as possible to enable us to live with COVID but not be overwhelmed by it,” Faafoi stated.

 
(WAH)
Over 130 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 130 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Binjai-Stabat Toll Road to Reduce Logistics Costs: Jokowi

Binjai-Stabat Toll Road to Reduce Logistics Costs: Jokowi

English
presiden joko widodo
Indonesia Records 32,211 New COVID-19 Cases, 42 Deaths

Indonesia Records 32,211 New COVID-19 Cases, 42 Deaths

English
covid-19
Peringatan!