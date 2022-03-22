Discrimination against People of Color Fleeing Ukraine Unacceptable: UNHCR

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Geneva: The war in Ukraine presents challenges and opportunities for continued commitment and diligence in the fight against racism and discrimination, UNHCR, UN Refugee Agency, has said.Over the last four weeks, countless lives have been lost while millions of others have been completely upended.Furthermore, more than 3 million people have been forced to flee their homeland becoming refugees and over six million are estimated to be displaced internally."As if to counter the despair, we have also witnessed overwhelming acts of welcome and compassion as neighbouring countries, particularly local responders, have opened their hearts and homes to Ukrainians. A global wave of support has reminded us of our shared humanity and the power of solidarity. And while I and my colleagues at UNHCR see every day how host communities and families around the world exercise this solidarity, we need to ensure that global responsibility sharing is strengthened for all refugees, no matter where they come from," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a statement on Monday.While millions around the world were rightly moved by the extreme plight of the Ukrainian people, he added, the same hardships are experienced by refugees around the world who also and equally deserve the world's compassion, empathy, and support."And while I am humbled by the outpouring of support we witnessed by host countries and communities, we also bore witness to the ugly reality that some Black and Brown people fleeing Ukraine – and other wars and conflicts around the world – have not received the same treatment as Ukrainian refugees. They reported disturbing incidents of discrimination, violence, and racism. These acts of discrimination are unacceptable, and we are using our many channels and resources to make sure that all people are protected equally," he stated."We can – and must – salute solidarity, while also resolutely condemning acts of discrimination and bias. We can reject actions that threaten our core values or strip others of their fundamental human rights, while we continue to acknowledge and learn from our own biases. Anti-racism means actively identifying and opposing racism and racial discrimination. Today – and everyday – I call on all of us to raise our voices against policies, practices, and behaviours which exclude," he stressed.