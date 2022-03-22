English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
These acts of discrimination are unacceptable. (Photo: medcom.id)
These acts of discrimination are unacceptable. (Photo: medcom.id)

Discrimination against People of Color Fleeing Ukraine Unacceptable: UNHCR

English refugees united nations ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 March 2022 10:50
Geneva: The war in Ukraine presents challenges and opportunities for continued commitment and diligence in the fight against racism and discrimination, UNHCR, UN Refugee Agency, has said.
 
Over the last four weeks, countless lives have been lost while millions of others have been completely upended. 
 
Furthermore, more than 3 million people have been forced to flee their homeland becoming refugees and over six million are estimated to be displaced internally.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"As if to counter the despair, we have also witnessed overwhelming acts of welcome and compassion as neighbouring countries, particularly local responders, have opened their hearts and homes to Ukrainians. A global wave of support has reminded us of our shared humanity and the power of solidarity. And while I and my colleagues at UNHCR see every day how host communities and families around the world exercise this solidarity, we need to ensure that global responsibility sharing is strengthened for all refugees, no matter where they come from," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a statement on Monday.
 
While millions around the world were rightly moved by the extreme plight of the Ukrainian people, he added, the same hardships are experienced by refugees around the world who also and equally deserve the world's compassion, empathy, and support.
 
"And while I am humbled by the outpouring of support we witnessed by host countries and communities, we also bore witness to the ugly reality that some Black and Brown people fleeing Ukraine – and other wars and conflicts around the world – have not received the same treatment as Ukrainian refugees. They reported disturbing incidents of discrimination, violence, and racism. These acts of discrimination are unacceptable, and we are using our many channels and resources to make sure that all people are protected equally," he stated.
 
"We can – and must – salute solidarity, while also resolutely condemning acts of discrimination and bias. We can reject actions that threaten our core values or strip others of their fundamental human rights, while we continue to acknowledge and learn from our own biases. Anti-racism means actively identifying and opposing racism and racial discrimination. Today – and everyday – I call on all of us to raise our voices against policies, practices, and behaviours which exclude," he stressed.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
VP to launch Agricultural Digitalization in Bandung

VP to launch Agricultural Digitalization in Bandung

English
vice president maruf amin
Water Resources Key for Sustainable Development in Indonesia: Minister

Water Resources Key for Sustainable Development in Indonesia: Minister

English
water
New Capital to Expedite Economic Development: President Jokowi

New Capital to Expedite Economic Development: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jabar Sumbang Kasus Covid-19 Harian Tertinggi per Hari Ini
Nasional

Jabar Sumbang Kasus Covid-19 Harian Tertinggi per Hari Ini

Presiden Putuskan Indonesia Siap Menggelar ASEAN Para Games
Olahraga

Presiden Putuskan Indonesia Siap Menggelar ASEAN Para Games

Pembangunan IKN Butuh Dana Besar, Begini Cara Sri Mulyani Penuhi Anggaran
Ekonomi

Pembangunan IKN Butuh Dana Besar, Begini Cara Sri Mulyani Penuhi Anggaran

ART Sering Diganggu Kuntilanak, Maia Estianty Gelar Pengajian di Rumah
Hiburan

ART Sering Diganggu Kuntilanak, Maia Estianty Gelar Pengajian di Rumah

Gak Cuma yang Kebut-Kebutan di Jalan, Lane Hogger Juga Kena Tilang
Otomotif

Gak Cuma yang Kebut-Kebutan di Jalan, Lane Hogger Juga Kena Tilang

Soal HOTS dalam UTBK-SBMPTN, Apa Itu? Simak Definisi dan Contohnya
Pendidikan

Soal HOTS dalam UTBK-SBMPTN, Apa Itu? Simak Definisi dan Contohnya

Tak Ada Warga Asing di Pesawat China Eastern yang Jatuh
Internasional

Tak Ada Warga Asing di Pesawat China Eastern yang Jatuh

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui
Properti

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui

Netflix Kembali Adaptasi Game ke Animasi, Kini Giliran Tekken
Teknologi

Netflix Kembali Adaptasi Game ke Animasi, Kini Giliran Tekken

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!