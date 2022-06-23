Cambodian PM, Indonesian Defense Minister Exchange Ideas about ASEAN

Jakarta: Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto was warmly received by Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Sen at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Wednesday, June 22.
The face-to-face meeting took place in a friendly manner, with Subianto and PM Sen exchanging ideas on bilateral cooperation relations between Indonesia and Cambodia as well as multilateral cooperation in the ASEAN.
"Indonesia and Cambodia need to stand together as ASEAN countries for the common interest of ASEAN," Subianto stated in a press release, Thursday.
Subianto and PM Sen met during the former's working visit to Cambodia to attend the 16th ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting (ADMM), where Cambodia had hosted the event.
The defense minister also told PM Sen that meetings and communications between the two countries and government interactions in recent times showed that both sides had the same vision to improve the quality of the ongoing cooperation.
"I hope that the cooperation and friendship between Indonesia and Cambodia can be maintained in the spirit of solidarity and the principle of mutual respect," Minister Subianto remarked.
On this occasion, PM Hun Sen thanked Indonesia and also personally expressed gratitude to Minister Subianto for having continuously provided assistance and support for the advancement of the Cambodian Armed Forces.
Currently, the two countries share close cooperative relations, especially in the defense sector.
In particular, the Indonesia Defense Forces (TNI) has been actively providing support in the field of education and training to the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, Cambodian Prime Minister's Guards, and Cambodian Peacekeeping Forces.
During his visit to Cambodia, Subianto also met with Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi to discuss cooperation in the development and technology transfer for the main weapon system equipment (alutsista) with Japan.
Subianto affirmed that in an effort to modernize defense equipment and master the latest military technology in Indonesia, the Ministry of Defense had changed its policy from defense spending to defense investment.