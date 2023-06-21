English  
The Hajj pilgrim tent around Arafah. Photo: Media Center Haji 2023
The Capacity of the Wukuf is Estimated to be more than 200 Pilgrims

Windy Diah Indriantari • 21 June 2023 16:19
Mecca: The Indonesian Hajj Health Clinic (KKHI) Makkah Working Area will prepare 15 to 16 buses to be used as a safari while the pilgrims are sick. The buses can accommodate more than 200 pilgrims.
 
The Head of the Makkah Working Area Health Section (Daker) of the Saudi Arabian Hajj Organizing Committee (PPIH), doctor Andi Ardjuna Sakti, said the buses were modified to accommodate sick pilgrims.
 
"About six buses are for pilgrims who can only lie down. One bus can accommodate around eight beds. So in total for approximately 48 congregations," said doctor Ardjuna, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Then, about nine buses for sick congregations. One bus is prepared for around 25 pilgrims or 50 percent of the bus's seating capacity. In addition to the congregation, the bus contains supporting medical equipment. The buses for the Wukuf Safari congregation are planned to enter Arafah at noon, after noon, at the time of Wukuf on 9 Zulhijjah or 27 June.
 
"We have to go on a Wukuf together, 15-16 buses line up at the same time as they go there," said Ardjuna.
 
According to him, the pilgrims who are being treated at the Saudi Arabian Hospital will be assisted by the hospital. Meanwhile, pilgrims who are not allowed to take part in the Wukuf Safari will be carried out by the Badal Hajj by the officers.
 
At the latest on the last day before standing, a decision has been made about which pilgrims will take part in the wukuf safari at the facilitation of the KKHI and the pilgrims who are carried out by badal hajj.
 
"H-1, we will try to agree on the 8th of Zulhijah in the afternoon or evening. For example, tomorrow we will leave, Inshallah tonight we will hold (the data)," said Ardjuna.
 
The evaluation of the congregation to be included in the wukuf safari was also carried out by the group. The pilgrims will be pulled to KKHI to depart together for Arafah for standing. "About 1-2 hours in Arafah," added Ardjuna.
 
Head of the Hajj Health Center Liliek Marhaendro Susilo said screening of pilgrims for the wukuf safari was carried out in each flight group (kloter). There are at least 50 elderly congregations (elderly) or high risk (risti) per monitored group.
 
"We will be screened again to enter the safari category later," said Liliek.
 
Liliek again reminded the congregation to focus on the pilgrimage. Pilgrims are advised not to do much outside activity with temperatures reaching 43 degrees Celsius in Makkah.
 
According to Liliek, activities, including worship, are sufficient at the inn. Sunnah worship should be reduced.
 
"Because the main goal is also for this pilgrimage that we guard so that during Armina (the peak of the pilgrimage at Arafah, Muzdalifah and Mina) the congregation is healthy and fit," said Liliek.
 
The peak of the pilgrimage will begin on 8 Zulhijah 1444 H or 26 June 2023. On that date the pilgrims will depart from Makkah to Arafah. The congregation will stay at Arafah on 9 Zulhijah or 27 June. Then, the congregation departs for mabit (spending the night) in Mina for 2-3 days and performs stoning on 10 Zulhijah or 28 June. (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

Expert sees Jokowi Wanting to Get Out of the Shadow of PDI Perjuangan

Expert sees Jokowi Wanting to Get Out of the Shadow of PDI Perjuangan

Peringatan!