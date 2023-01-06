English  
Leaders on all sides have a responsibility to lower the flame. (Photo: medcom.id)
Global Community Urged to Help Maintain Status Quo of Jerusalem's Holy Sites

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 January 2023 14:29
New York: Leaders on all sides of the Palestinian question must help lower the flames of tension and maintain the status quo of Jerusalem’s holy sites, a United Nations (UN) official appealed during his address to the Security Council on Thursday.
 
Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for Middle East, Asia and the Pacific in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, addressed the 15-member body in the aftermath of Israel’s new Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir’s January 3 visit to the holy sites in Jerusalem, along with a heavy security detail. 
 
The visit is seen as particularly inflammatory given the Minister’s past advocacy for changes to the status quo, he pointed out.

Also noting that this was the first visit to the site by an Israeli minister since 2017, he added that the visit was sharply condemned by the Palestinian Authority and others as a provocation while Israel’s Prime Minister as well as senior Government officials emphasized commitment to upholding the status quo.
 
"Leaders on all sides have a responsibility to lower the flame and create the conditions for calm," he stressed.
 
Warning that any incident or tension at the holy sites can spill over and cause violence throughout the Occupied Palestinian Territory, in Israel, and elsewhere in the region, he reiterated the Secretary-General’s call for all parties to refrain from escalations and uphold the status quo.
 
(WAH)

Indonesia Condemns Incursion of Israeli Minister to Al-Aqsa Mosque Complex

Indonesia Condemns Incursion of Israeli Minister to Al-Aqsa Mosque Complex

UN Chief Reaffirms Support to Palestinian People

Indonesia Provides Humanitarian Assistance for Palestinian Refugees in Jordan

Japan Provides $3 Million to Help Address Cholera Outbreak in Haiti

Japan Provides $3 Million to Help Address Cholera Outbreak in Haiti

English
Japan
Jakartans Still Required to Wear Face Masks on Public Transportation

Jakartans Still Required to Wear Face Masks on Public Transportation

English
jakarta
Indonesia's Forex Reserves Increase to $137.2 Billion in December 2022

Indonesia's Forex Reserves Increase to $137.2 Billion in December 2022

English
Bank Indonesia
Deretan Hoaks Seputar Perppu Cipta Kerja
Ekonomi

Deretan Hoaks Seputar Perppu Cipta Kerja

Wapres: Kinerja Menteri Tak Maksmial Akan Di-<i>reshuffle</i>
Nasional

Wapres: Kinerja Menteri Tak Maksmial Akan Di-reshuffle

Timnas Indonesia Diminta Waspadai 3 Pemain Vietnam Ini
Olahraga

Timnas Indonesia Diminta Waspadai 3 Pemain Vietnam Ini

Begini Performa Kartu Grafis Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC Edition
Teknologi

Begini Performa Kartu Grafis Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC Edition

Tilang Manual akan Diberlakukan Kembali, Ini Alasannya
Otomotif

Tilang Manual akan Diberlakukan Kembali, Ini Alasannya

Putin Perintahkan Gencatan Senjata Dua Hari Rayakan Natal Ortodoks
Internasional

Putin Perintahkan Gencatan Senjata Dua Hari Rayakan Natal Ortodoks

Pengumuman! Istri Tutup Donasi untuk Indra Bekti, Berapa Jumlahnya?
Hiburan

Pengumuman! Istri Tutup Donasi untuk Indra Bekti, Berapa Jumlahnya?

Tren Dekorasi Rumah di 2023
Properti

Tren Dekorasi Rumah di 2023

Mau Masuk UIN Jakarta? Ini 5 Jalur Seleksi pada 2023
Pendidikan

Mau Masuk UIN Jakarta? Ini 5 Jalur Seleksi pada 2023

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

