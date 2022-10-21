48 Sudanese Buyers, Business People Attend Trade Expo Indonesia 2022

Present at the opening ceremony of TEI 2022 earlier this week, the Indonesian Ambassador to Khartoum Sunarko along with the Sudanese delegation represented by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Animal Resources of Sudan and the ranks of the Ministries.
After attending the opening ceremony, the Sudanese delegation met with the Director of Processing and Marketing of Livestock Products, the Indonesian Ministry of Agriculture and the Chair of the African Standing Committee, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Both sides agreed to increase trade volume, exchange information and experts and expand investment opportunities between the two countries.
"The presence of 48 Sudanese business people at TEI is one of the efforts of the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum in increasing Indonesia's trade volume with the two countries," the Indonesian Embassy said in a media release on Friday.
TEI will be held on October 19-29 at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD City, Tangerang and until December 19 online.
TEI is the largest trade fair in Indonesia.