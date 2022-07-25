Japan Deplores Executions of Activists in Myanmar

Tokyo: Japan has condemned the executions of pro-democracy activists in Myanmar by the Southeast Asian country's military.
"On July 25, the Myanmar’s state-owned newspaper reported that the executions of Myanmar citizens including pro-democracy activists were carried out according to the relevant department, despite the strong calls against it from the international community including Japan and the ASEAN Chair to the Myanmar military," Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa said in a statement on Monday.
"They completely go against the "release of the detainees" which Japan has consistently called for, and also lead to deeper conflict due to the hardening of public sentiment and further isolation of Myanmar from the international community," he added.
Japan expressed its deepest condolences to the families of all those who have lost their lives after the coup.
Japan also expressed its commitment to support the efforts of ASEAN, including Cambodia as the ASEAN Chair, to improve the situation in Myanmar.
"Japan once again strongly urges the Myanmar military to faithfully work towards the peaceful resolution of the situation through taking concrete actions to (1) immediately stop the violence, release those who are detained, and swiftly restore Myanmar’s democratic political system and swiftly implementing ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus," he concluded.