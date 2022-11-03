English  
Trudeau would also attend the 18th Summit of La Francophonie in Djerba, Tunisia. (Photo: IndonesianMoFA)
Trudeau would also attend the 18th Summit of La Francophonie in Djerba, Tunisia. (Photo: IndonesianMoFA)

Canadian PM to Participate in ASEAN, G20, APEC Summits

Antara • 03 November 2022 20:00
Jakarta: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed he will participate in the ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia; G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia; and APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand.
 
Apart from attending the ASEAN, G20, and APEC meetings, PM Trudeau would also attend the 18th Summit of La Francophonie in Djerba, Tunisia,  the office of the Prime Minister of Canada said on its official website on Thursday.
 
During his meetings in Asia, the prime minister will demonstrate Canada’s strong partnership in helping to grow the global economy to benefit people on both sides of the Pacific.

No region of the world will have more of an impact on Canada’s future in the next half-century than the Indo-Pacific, according to the release.
 
"When the world works together on shared challenges, we make life better for people. I look forward to meeting with global leaders, including my counterparts from the Indo-Pacific region, to continue creating jobs and driving economic growth that benefits everyone," Trudeau said, as noted in the release.
 
At the ASEAN, on November 12-13, Prime Minister Trudeau will address regional and global challenges with his counterparts in the ASEAN and the broader Indo-Pacific region.
 
He will participate in the ASEAN-Canada Commemorative Summit to mark the 45th anniversary of ASEAN-Canada dialogue relations.
 
Under the ASEAN Summit’s theme of "Addressing Challenges Together," the Canadian PM will promote regional peace and stability, rules-based trade, economic growth that benefits everyone, and strong ties between people.
 
"As people around the world feel the impacts of challenges, such as inflation, food insecurity, and supply chain shortages, we must work together to drive solutions and make life better and more affordable," Trudeau stated.
 
At the G20 Summit, on November 15-16, the Canadian prime minister will work with partners to advance shared priorities under this year’s theme of "Recover Together, Recover Stronger," including solutions to food and energy insecurity, climate change, and health.
 
At the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, to be held on November 18, under the theme of "Open. Connect. Balance," Prime Minister Trudeau will reaffirm Canada’s commitment to opening economic cooperation and removing trade barriers in the Indo-Pacific region to benefit people on both sides of the Pacific.
 
Trudeau will then participate in the 18th Summit of la Francophonie on November 19-20, 2022.
 
Under the summit’s theme of "Connecting in Diversity," he will reinforce the importance of protecting democracy and human rights, defend and promote the French language, and continue to build strong ties with Francophonie partners on all continents.
 
During his trip, Trudeau will continue to defend peace, security, democracy, and human rights; take ambitious climate action to accelerate transition to a cleaner economy; address food and energy security; and work to make life better and more affordable for people, according to the release.
 
Moreover, Trudeau will highlight the importance of continuing to work with allies and partners to support Ukraine and other countries most affected by the impacts of the war.
 
Canada will continue to work with our global partners and democracies around the world to address the challenges of today while rising to meet the opportunities of tomorrow, the Prime Minister of Canada noted on his official website.

 
(WAH)

