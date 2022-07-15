Indonesia Accentuates Importance of Boosting Defense Cooperation with France

Jakarta: Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto called attention to the need to intensify defence and strategic cooperation between Indonesia and France.
"Our cooperation must be expedited to achieve comprehensive strategic cooperation, which includes joint development and production, capacity improvement, and investment," Subianto stated while attending the commemoration of French National Day, commonly known as Bastille Day, upon invitation from French Ambassador Olivier Chambard here Thursday (July 14).
In his press statement received here, Friday, the minister remarked that relations between Indonesia and France have been firm since 1950, when both countries established diplomatic ties.
Indonesia and France have intensified economic cooperation in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and on priority agendas to address global challenges on energy and food resilience issues, he noted.
"Relations between Indonesia and France will grow stronger in the future, and our residents will enjoy its fruits," Subianto affirmed.
The minister also conveyed Bastille Day greetings to the French government and people.
"Representing the Indonesian government and the people, I convey my Bastille Day greetings to the French government and people," he remarked.
Earlier, Subianto also commended France as a strategic partner of Indonesia in terms of the geopolitical and geostrategic aspects.
"France is Indonesia's main strategic partner in the geopolitical and geostrategic aspects," Subianto stated while receiving the visit of Chief of Staff of the French Air and Space Force General Stéphane Mille at the Defense Ministry office on Monday (July 11).
Subianto stated that France has a strategic role to maintain peace as well as security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
He also lauded the French government's support to modernize Indonesia's military equipment and weaponry system and was confident that the acquisition of French military equipment and weapons will enhance Indonesia's defence capability through technology transfer and bilateral cooperation.