Globally one in eight or over one billion people today are migrants. (Photo: medcom.id)
Globally one in eight or over one billion people today are migrants. (Photo: medcom.id)

Global School on Refugee, Migrant Health Held in Bangladesh

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 November 2022 17:36
Dhaka: The World Health Organization (WHO) is committed to support countries and territories to build professional competence and capacity to adequately address refugee and migrant health issues.
 
WHO is organizing the third edition of its annual Global School on Refugee and Migrant Health in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, with a focus on capacity-building. 
 
Over five days from November 28 until December 2, policymakers, United Nations (UN) partner agencies, academia, members of civil society, and stakeholders at the Global School will exchange knowledge and experiences to address key elements of capacity-building. 

"Migration and displacement can have deep and long-lasting impacts on physical and mental health and well-being, and cultural and linguistic differences, financial barriers, stigma and discrimination can all hamper access to health services for refugees and migrants," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, in a media release on Monday. 
 
"Health workers have a crucial role in helping to overcome these barriers. The WHO Global School on Refugee and Migrant Health is a valuable resource for building the capacity of health workers to better serve refugees and migrants," the WHO Chief stated. 
 
Globally one in eight or over one billion people today are migrants with 281 million international migrants and many million individuals who are stateless. 
 
Climate change, rising inequality, conflicts, trade, and population growth are accelerating these trends. 
 
The health workforce has a vital role in providing for the health rights and needs of refugees and migrants. 
 
Held in a different location each year, the Global School aims to leverage the learnings and experiences of countries in close collaboration with WHO and governments.  
 
"The yearly Global School on Refugee and Migrant Health is a flagship of the WHO Health and Migration Programme and an opportunity to strengthen the strategic and operational collaboration with Regional and country offices on refugee and migrant health towards the implementation of the Global Action Plan on promoting the health of refugees and migrants 2019-2023 (GAP)," said Dr Santino Severoni, Director of the Health and Migration Programme. 
 
This year over 7.1 million Bangladeshis were displaced by climate change a number that could reach 13.3 million by 2050. 
 
Since 1978 the country has also witnessed three major influxes of forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals totaling more than one million people each with unique medical needs and housed in one of the world’s largest and most densely populated camps in Cox’s Bazar. 
 
"Not only has Bangladesh provided them access to free health care – including, most recently, COVID-19 vaccines – but it has also made concerted efforts to address key social, economic, environmental, and legal vulnerabilities," said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia.
 
(WAH)

