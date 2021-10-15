ASEAN. Partners Boost Cooperation in Enhancing Disaster Resilience

Jakarta: ASEAN, together with partners, reaffirmed the commitment to boost cooperation in enhancing disaster resilience in the region at the 9th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Management (AMMDM) and 10th Meeting of Conference of the Parties to the ASEAN Agreement on Disaster Management and Emergency Response (AADMER), and their related meetings.
The meetings took place on 11-14 October via video conference, hosted by Singapore as the Chair of AMMDM in 2021.
Taking place as a joint session, the 9th AMMDM and 10th Meeting of COP to AADMER on 14 October noted with satisfaction the progress in the implementation of the recently launched AADMER Work Programme 2021-2025.
The meetings took note of several achievements, including the launch of ASEAN Disaster Resilience Outlook: Preparing for a Future Beyond 2025; Web-based Monitoring and Evaluation System of the AADMER Work Programme 2021-2025; the report of the ASEAN Mapping Exercise to Promote Synergy with Other Relevant ASEAN Sectoral Bodies; ASEAN Centres and Entities Associated with ASEAN on Disaster Management; ASEAN-UN Joint Strategic Plan of Action on Disaster Management IV 2021-2025; ASEAN Regional Plan of Action on Adaptation to Drought 2021-2025; and ASEAN Regional Framework on Protection, Gender and Inclusion in Disaster Management 2021-2025.
The meetings charted out strategic directions towards full and effective implementation of the AADMER Work Programme 2021-2025, advancing the implementation of the ASEAN Declaration on ‘One ASEAN, One Response’, and realising the ASEAN Vision 2025 on Disaster Management.
The inaugural Meetings of AMMDM Plus China and AMMDM Plus Japan were held back-to-back following the 9th AMMDM and 10th Meeting of COP to AADMER. ASEAN Dialogue Partners China and Japan reiterated their resolve to intensify collaboration with ASEAN in building disaster resilience and advancing disaster risk reduction in the region at their respective meetings.
"Cognizant of the importance of nurturing a mutually beneficial and collaborative
relationship with ASEAN’s partners in the field of disaster management, the Meeting welcomed the establishment of the inaugural ASEAN-China Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Management (AMMDM Plus China) and the ASEAN-Japan Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Management (AMMDM Plus Japan)," says Chairman's Statement of the 9th AMMDM and 10th Meeting of COP to AADMER.
"Moreover, the Meeting also looked forward to the establishment of the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Management (AMMDM Plus ROK) in 2022," it says.
The 9th AMMDM and 10th Meeting of COP to AADMER were chaired by Associate Professor Dr Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Singapore’s Minister of State of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of National Development, and attended by representatives from ASEAN Member States and the Secretary-General of ASEAN Dato Lim Jock Hoi.
The next AMMDM and COP to AADMER Meeting will be hosted by Thailand as the Chair of AMMDM in 2022.