English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)

Indonesia Supports Accelerating Vaccination as Measure against Omicron

English covid-19 vaccination Omicron
Antara • 07 December 2021 14:56
Jakarta: Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi supports the acceleration of global vaccination as a precautionary measure against the new Coronavirus variant called Omicron.
 
The minister made the statement while leading the COVAX Advance Market Commitment Engagement Group (AMC EG) virtual meeting on December 6.
 
“We have less than four weeks until the end of 2021, and now, we have a new variant, the Omicron. This reminds us of the dangers of delaying equal vaccination and the importance of increasing efforts to realize vaccine equality for all," Marsudi said in a written statement on Tuesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


During the meeting, Marsudi along with Ethiopian Health Minister Lia Tadesse and Canadian Minister of International Development Harjit Sajjan led two meeting sessions to discuss developments related to the Omicron variant and the achievements and challenges faced by COVAX in the past year.
 
To this end, representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO) noted that this new variant was reportedly detected in 45 countries.
 
Although most cases are from those returning from travel, some countries have reported local transmission and the surfacing of local clusters.
 
The WHO has yet to receive reports of deaths due to the Omicron variant.
 
According to the WHO data, ambiguity persists on whether the Omicron variant is more infectious or has a more severe impact than the Delta variant.
 
While awaiting further research on this new variant, countries are advised to take precautionary steps through applying strict health protocols, increasing testing and tracking, and accelerating vaccination.
 
Regarding the achievements and challenges faced, the COVAX Secretariat has conveyed various developments related to fundraising, vaccine distribution, and increasing the capacity of vaccine absorption in various countries.
 
COVAX has raised US$10.9 billion, or around Rp 157.3 trillion, or exceeded the original target of US$9.3 billion.
 
Meanwhile, regarding vaccine distribution, out of the total target of 950 million doses for 2021, COVAX has distributed 611 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to 144 countries. This condition is expected to improve in 2022, with more vaccine supplies available.
 
As of December 6, 2021, Indonesia has received 45,224,550 vaccine doses from the COVAX Facility.
 
COVAX AMC EG is a communication forum between COVAX and 92 AMC countries to discuss efforts to ensure equal access to COVID-19 vaccines.
 
Through this scheme, AMC countries can have access to vaccines for up to 20 percent of their population.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Tightens Health Protocols at Airports amid Omicron Threat

Indonesia Tightens Health Protocols at Airports amid Omicron Threat

English
health protocols
Energy Ministry, PLN Work on Restoring Power Supply following Mount Semeru Eruption

Energy Ministry, PLN Work on Restoring Power Supply following Mount Semeru Eruption

English
gunung semeru
Govt to Relocate 2,000 Houses near Mount Semeru: Jokowi

Govt to Relocate 2,000 Houses near Mount Semeru: Jokowi

English
presiden joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Penurunan Emisi Karbon di Sektor Energi Butuh Rp3.500 Triliun, Ini Rekomendasi Sri Mulyani
Ekonomi

Penurunan Emisi Karbon di Sektor Energi Butuh Rp3.500 Triliun, Ini Rekomendasi Sri Mulyani

Presiden Ukraina Yakin Pasukannya Mampu Menghalau Serangan Rusia
Internasional

Presiden Ukraina Yakin Pasukannya Mampu Menghalau Serangan Rusia

Presiden: Infrastruktur Rusak Akibat Erupsi Semeru Segera Dibangun Kembali
Nasional

Presiden: Infrastruktur Rusak Akibat Erupsi Semeru Segera Dibangun Kembali

Daftar Pemenang Indonesian Music Awards 2021
Hiburan

Daftar Pemenang Indonesian Music Awards 2021

Jadwal Pertandingan Liga Champions Malam Ini: Laga Hidup-Mati Grup B
Olahraga

Jadwal Pertandingan Liga Champions Malam Ini: Laga Hidup-Mati Grup B

Mobil Listrik Diproduksi Lokal, Jadi Lebih Murah?
Otomotif

Mobil Listrik Diproduksi Lokal, Jadi Lebih Murah?

Seleksi Kompetensi PPPK Guru Tahap 2 Dimulai Hari Ini
Pendidikan

Seleksi Kompetensi PPPK Guru Tahap 2 Dimulai Hari Ini

Asus ROG Phone 5s dan 5s Pro Rilis di Indonesia, Pamer Snapdragon 888 Plus
Teknologi

Asus ROG Phone 5s dan 5s Pro Rilis di Indonesia, Pamer Snapdragon 888 Plus

4 Bangunan Bersejarah Ini Gunakan Putih Telur Sebagai Perekat
Properti

4 Bangunan Bersejarah Ini Gunakan Putih Telur Sebagai Perekat

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!