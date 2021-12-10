English  
United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Photo:State Dept)
US, Indonesia Commit to Advance Democracy through Bali Democracy Forum, Summit for Democracy

English bali bdf united states
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 December 2021 11:12
Jakarta: On December 9, the United States (US) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and US Ambassador to Indonesia Sung Y. Kim delivered remarks at the 14th annual Bali Democracy Forum (BDF) in Nusa Dua, Bali. 
 
The topic of the 2021 BDF, "Democracy for Humanity: Advancing Economic and Social Justice during the Pandemic," aligns with the theme of the US Summit for Democracy to revitalize democracy globally and promote a more equitable, inclusive, and sustainable world.
 
This year’s BDF coincides with the US Summit for Democracy on December 9-10. 

"Our Summit for Democracy will call for a Year of Action to renew democracy worldwide. Together with the efforts of the Bali Democracy Forum, we hope that we will see measurable progress soon in that quest – in the Indo-Pacific region and everywhere," said Blinken in a press release on Thursday.
 
"United States will work alongside any country that’s willing to defend the free and open rules-based order that makes stability and growth possible, and that facilitates countries coming together to address global threats," he added.
 
Ambassador Kim said democracy and human rights are at the center of US foreign policy.
 
Therefore, the Ambassador stated, the US commended the Indonesian government on its commitment to promote democracy, equality, and human rights through the Bali Democracy Forum.
 
(WAH)
