English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
WHO does not recommend mass vaccination against monkeypox. (Photo: medcom.id)
WHO does not recommend mass vaccination against monkeypox. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 1,000 Monkeypox Cases Reported from 29 Non-Endemic Countries: WHO

English WHO health vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 June 2022 12:08
Geneva: More than one thousand confirmed cases of monkeypox have now been reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) from 29 countries that are not endemic for the disease, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.
 
According to Dr Tedros, no deaths have been reported in these countries. 
 
"The risk of monkeypox becoming established in non-endemic countries is real. WHO is particularly concerned about the risks of this virus for vulnerable groups including children and pregnant women," Dr Tedros told a media briefing.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"But that scenario can be prevented. WHO urges affected countries to make every effort to identify all cases and contacts to control this outbreak and prevent onward spread," he told journalists.
 
To support countries, WHO has issued guidance on surveillance and contact tracing, and laboratory testing and diagnosis.  
 
There are effective ways for people to protect themselves and others – people with symptoms should isolate at home and consult a health worker. 
 
Those who share a household with an infected person should avoid close contact. 
 
There are antivirals and vaccines approved for monkeypox, but these are in limited supply. 
 
"WHO is developing a coordination mechanism for the distribution of supplies based on public health needs and fairness," Dr. Tedros stated.
 
"WHO does not recommend mass vaccination against monkeypox," he added.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Calls for Acceleration of Global COVID-19 Vaccination

Indonesia Calls for Acceleration of Global COVID-19 Vaccination

English
covid-19
Transportation Minister Reviews 3 New Ports in Wakatobi

Transportation Minister Reviews 3 New Ports in Wakatobi

English
transportation
Indonesia to Import 3 Million Foot-and-Mouth Disease Vaccine Doses

Indonesia to Import 3 Million Foot-and-Mouth Disease Vaccine Doses

English
agriculture
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Dikritik DPR Soal Tarif Candi Borobudur, Luhut: Jangan Cari Popularitas
Nasional

Dikritik DPR Soal Tarif Candi Borobudur, Luhut: Jangan Cari Popularitas

Indeks Keyakinan Konsumen Meningkat Pertanda Masyarakat Makin Optimistis
Ekonomi

Indeks Keyakinan Konsumen Meningkat Pertanda Masyarakat Makin Optimistis

MINI Electric
Otomotif

MINI Electric "Menyengat" Indonesia

Terbaru! Ini 16 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi QS World University Rankings 2023
Pendidikan

Terbaru! Ini 16 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi QS World University Rankings 2023

Ini Trailer Perdana Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Versi Reboot
Teknologi

Ini Trailer Perdana Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Versi Reboot

Hasil Pertandingan Lain Kualifikasi Piala Asia 2023 Tadi Malam
Olahraga

Hasil Pertandingan Lain Kualifikasi Piala Asia 2023 Tadi Malam

Pesawat Militer AS Jatuh di California, 4 Orang Tewas
Internasional

Pesawat Militer AS Jatuh di California, 4 Orang Tewas

Widyawati Bantah Kabar Aktris Senior Rima Melati Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Widyawati Bantah Kabar Aktris Senior Rima Melati Meninggal Dunia

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!