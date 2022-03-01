Brussels: The European Union (EU) on Monday agreed on a new set of measures that will impose severe consequences on Russia for its actions in Ukraine.
"Following the request by Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine, we are immediately responding by mobilising the European Peace Facility for two emergency assistance measures to finance the supply of lethal and non-lethal material to the Ukrainian army," High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles said in a press release on Monday.
Firstly the Council of the EU adopted two assistances measures under the European Peace Facility (EPF) that will contribute to strengthening the capabilities and resilience of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country, and protect the civilian population against the ongoing military aggression.
The assistance measures, worth in total EUR 500 000 000, will finance the provision of equipment and supplies to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including - for the first time - lethal equipment.
"This is the first time in history that the EU will be providing lethal equipment to a third country, the EU's top diplomat said.
Secondly, the Council adopted severe restrictive measures related to aviation and finance.
EU member states will deny permission to land in, take off from or overfly their territories to any aircraft operated by Russian air carriers, including as a marketing carrier, or to any Russian registered aircraft, or to non-Russian registered aircraft which are owned or chartered, or otherwise controlled by a Russian legal or natural person.
Moreover, it will be prohibited to make transactions with the Russian Central Bank or any legal person, entity or body acting on behalf or at the direction of the Russian Central Bank.
"We are doing everything we can to support Ukraine, we stand by the Ukrainian people," he concluded.
The EU demanded that Russia immediately ceases its military actions, unconditionally withdraws all forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine and fully respects Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence within its internationally recognised borders.