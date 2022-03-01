English  
The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine will be available to people aged 18 and over. (Photo: medcom.id)
Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Approved for Use in New Zealand

English New Zealand covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 March 2022 18:05
Wellington: New Zealanders will soon be able to access a new type of COVID-19 vaccine, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today.
 
"The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine will be available to people aged 18 and over, following Cabinet’s confirmation yesterday," he said in a press release on Monday.
 
"Novavax is a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine and while the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine remains the preferred vaccine of most New Zealanders, for some people, the arrival of Novavax will be the extra incentive required to get vaccinated against COVID-19," he explained.

According to him, New Zealand is one of the most highly vaccinated countries in the world – at 95 per cent of people aged 12 and over – and it can go higher still.
 
"The first doses are anticipated to arrive in New Zealand this month and officials are working with Novavax to confirm the delivery schedule and rollout start date," he said.
 
"In the meantime, work is underway to prepare for the use of Novavax in the immunisation programme. This includes workforce training and ensuring logistics measures are in place to ensure that those who want to be vaccinated with the Novavax vaccine will have this option," he concluded.
 
(WAH)
