These sanctions join a number of other measures New Zealand has taken. (Photo: medcom.id)
New Zealand's New Sanctions Target Russia's Cyber Attacks

English New Zealand russia ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 May 2022 14:59
Wellington: As part of New Zealand’s ongoing response to Ukraine, New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced new sanctions targeting disinformation and those responsible for cyber attacks on Ukraine.
 
"Aotearoa New Zealand continues to unequivocally condemn Russia’s unjustified and illegal attack on Ukraine," Mahuta said in a statement on Tuesday.
 
"President Putin’s propaganda machine is in full swing, spreading lies and false information to justify Russia’s illegal invasion. Today’s announcement reflects our complete rejection of Putin’s narrative and his attempts to mislead the international community," Mahuta said.

The latest round of sanctions targets eight individuals and entities involved in Putin’s campaign of disinformation, as well as cyber attacks on Ukraine. 
 
It builds on New Zealand’s earlier sanctions targeting propagandists, and expands our sanctions list to include a notorious "troll farm", the spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Defence, and others.
 
"Alongside Russia’s military invasion, Putin is using the digital space as a weapon in his callous war against Ukraine. Ukrainians have been subject to relentless cyber attacks by Russia in an attempt to further degrade their infrastructure and disrupt their lives. Today’s sanctions are our first to target Russia’s malicious cyber activity, and reflect our commitment to responding to Putin’s aggression across all fronts," Mahuta said.
 
These sanctions join a number of other measures  New Zealand has taken in response to the ongoing aggression, including trade measures and humanitarian contributions.
 
(WAH)
