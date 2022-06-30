English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi's Russia-Ukraine Visit Affirms Indonesia's Free and Active Foreign Policy

English president joko widodo russia ukraine energy food
Antara • 30 June 2022 22:03
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi's) visit to Ukraine and Russia, as countries at war, emphasized Indonesia's free and active foreign policy stance, Nusa Cendana University (Undana) Kupang international law observer Dr D. W. Tadeus stated.
 
"Indonesia has reaffirmed its standing in response to the Russia-Ukraine war. The principle of a free and active foreign policy was applied during Jokowi's visit to meet the leaders of the two warring countries," Tadeu stated in Kupang, E Nusa Tenggara Province, contacted here on Thursday.
 
Tadeus made the statement following President Jokowi's visit to meet with the two warring presidents, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He said Jokowi's visit to the two countries demonstrated that Indonesia is free to make political decisions in responding to the military conflict.
 
It means that Indonesia is free to determine its stance to visit the two countries without having to side with the United States and its allies or side with Russia.
 
"If Jokowi only visits Ukraine, then it can be considered to be an intervention to our free and active political stance to support one of the warring parties," he pointed out.
 
"Hence, the visit to these two countries shows that Indonesia does not have to follow the will of the United States to side with them. We have different outlooks, so (Indonesia) cannot be underestimated by the world," he stated.
 
Tadeus noted that since Ukraine and Russia still consider Indonesia as a friend, so it is easy for it to take on the role of trying to reconcile the two sides.
 
"This outlook is what the world community has been waiting for with the hope that conflicts will subside, so that the threat of global energy, food, and other crises can be resolved," he stated.
 
He noted that if conflicts between the two countries could subside in future, then Indonesia would also make history, as it has contributed to creating world peace, thereby carrying forward what was pioneered by Indonesia's first president, Soekarno (Bung Karno). 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Russia Has Good Ties with Indonesia: Putin

Russia Has Good Ties with Indonesia: Putin

English
president joko widodo
Differences in Eid Al-Adha Date Should Not Trigger Polemic: VP Ma'ruf

Differences in Eid Al-Adha Date Should Not Trigger Polemic: VP Ma'ruf

English
vice president maruf amin
DPR Ratifies Bills for Carving Out New Papua Provinces

DPR Ratifies Bills for Carving Out New Papua Provinces

English
Papua
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Putin Senang Melihat Kehadiran Jokowi di Rusia
Internasional

Putin Senang Melihat Kehadiran Jokowi di Rusia

Kiki Yuliati Isi Posisi Dirjen Diksi, Jumeri Tak Lagi Jadi Dirjen PAUD Dikdasmen
Pendidikan

Kiki Yuliati Isi Posisi Dirjen Diksi, Jumeri Tak Lagi Jadi Dirjen PAUD Dikdasmen

Presiden Jokowi Sebut Putin Jamin Keamanan Pasokan Pangan Dunia
Nasional

Presiden Jokowi Sebut Putin Jamin Keamanan Pasokan Pangan Dunia

Sistem Penjualan Pertalite Via MyPertamina untuk Mobil, Motor Bagaimana?
Otomotif

Sistem Penjualan Pertalite Via MyPertamina untuk Mobil, Motor Bagaimana?

Resmi di Indonesia, Ini Spesifikasi Sekaligus Harga Poco F4 dan F4 GT
Teknologi

Resmi di Indonesia, Ini Spesifikasi Sekaligus Harga Poco F4 dan F4 GT

Jangan Iri! Intip Cantiknya Ditha Rizky Amalia Pacar Dustin Tiffani
Hiburan

Jangan Iri! Intip Cantiknya Ditha Rizky Amalia Pacar Dustin Tiffani

Menang Tipis Atas Kaya FC, Bali Masih Berpeluang ke Semifinal
Olahraga

Menang Tipis Atas Kaya FC, Bali Masih Berpeluang ke Semifinal

Banyak Kendaraan Orang-orang Kaya Tenggak Pertalite
Ekonomi

Banyak Kendaraan Orang-orang Kaya Tenggak Pertalite

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!