Routine immunization of children includes vaccines for life-threatening diseases such as polio, measles and tuberculosis. (Photo: medcom.id)
Routine immunization of children includes vaccines for life-threatening diseases such as polio, measles and tuberculosis. (Photo: medcom.id)

1 Million Children Have Not Received Childhood Vaccine in Philippines: UNICEF

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 October 2022 13:22
Manila: The Philippines has 1 million children who have not received a single dose of childhood vaccine, according to UNICEF.
 
In 2021, Philippines was the top 5 contributor to the 18 million zero-dose children globally and the top 7 contributor with the most children unprotected for measles. 
 
Routine immunization of children includes vaccines for life-threatening diseases such as polio, measles and tuberculosis.

Past governance challenges, persistent missed opportunities, low demand for services, and disruptions by the COVID-19 pandemic have increased the number of unimmunized children putting them at risk of severe diseases that can be entirely prevented with safe, effective, and free of cost vaccines.
 
"Falling child immunization rates and the increasing number of children at risk of measles, polio and other vaccine preventable diseases must be treated as a public health emergency that needs urgent action. Lessons learned from COVID-19 highlight the need to strengthen primary health care through integrated health and nutrition services for a strong and resilient health system in the long term," said UNICEF Philippines Representative Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov in a media release on Friday.
 
Zero dose children are those that have not received any routine vaccine. 
 
The Philippines has already been plagued with low coverage on protective vaccines before the COVID-19 pandemic, never having met the ideal target of 95 per cent routine coverage rate for children since the 1990s. 
 
Low coverage increases the risk of life-threatening diseases for children. 
 
Based on the 2022 WHO Risk Assessment, all regions in the Philippines are at high-risk for a measles outbreak.
 
UNICEF, with financial support of key partners such as Government of Australia, Asian Development Bank, Gavi, US Government, and the Government of Japan, invested more than USD$ 20 million (approx. 1.1 billion Philippine pesos) since 2021 to support the government’s immunization efforts, providing cold chain equipment, training, technical support for data and information, demand generation supervision and monitoring of the immunization services at the national and sub-national level.

 
(WAH)

Southampton Tahan Imbang Arsenal di Stadion St Mary's
Olahraga

Southampton Tahan Imbang Arsenal di Stadion St Mary's

BPOM: Ada 133 Produk Obat Sirop yang Aman Dikonsumsi
Nasional

BPOM: Ada 133 Produk Obat Sirop yang Aman Dikonsumsi

Amankan Tiga Periode, Xi Jinping: Dunia Butuh Tiongkok
Internasional

Amankan Tiga Periode, Xi Jinping: Dunia Butuh Tiongkok

Wamenkeu: Penting untuk Indonesia Temukan Sumber Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Baru!
Ekonomi

Wamenkeu: Penting untuk Indonesia Temukan Sumber Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Baru!

Wamenkes Dante Saksono Harbuwono Dikukuhkan Jadi Guru Besar FKUI
Pendidikan

Wamenkes Dante Saksono Harbuwono Dikukuhkan Jadi Guru Besar FKUI

Hadir di Thailand Game Show 2022, Bandai Namco Bagikan Demo Game Terbarunya
Teknologi

Hadir di Thailand Game Show 2022, Bandai Namco Bagikan Demo Game Terbarunya

Minat Shell Membangun SPKLU Di Berbagai Daerah
Otomotif

Minat Shell Membangun SPKLU Di Berbagai Daerah

Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Festival Film Indonesia 2022
Hiburan

Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Festival Film Indonesia 2022

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Peringatan!