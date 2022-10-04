EU Announces €30 Million in Humanitarian Aid for Pakistan

During his visit, the Commissioner announced €30 million in new EU humanitarian aid for Pakistan.
This new funding aims to address urgent needs such as shelter, water and sanitation, food and nutrition, health, protection, education in emergencies and cash assistance, focusing on the most affected areas of the country, notably Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
"People in Pakistan are suffering the devastating consequences of an unprecedented flooding emergency. Our thoughts are with those who lost family members, friends and their own homes," Commissioner Lenarcic said in a media release on Tuesday.
"What is more, many livelihoods have been lost. With this new funding, the EU reaffirms its continued support to Pakistan and stands by the most vulnerable to help them fulfil basic needs. Once again, however, nature reminded us of the impact of global warming. Mainstreaming disaster preparedness and prevention in EU funded projects will therefore remain our top priority within the provision of humanitarian assistance," he added.
During his visit, the Commissioner met with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, and representatives of UN agencies.
He also visited the water purification plant sent by Denmark through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and an EU funded project supporting the response to the floods in one of the most affected areas in Sindh province.
After this visit, he also met with humanitarian organisations and partners to discuss about the current situation.