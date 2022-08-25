Indonesia Demands Investigation into Fatal Shooting of Fisher in Papua New Guinea

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs seeks an explanation from the Papua New Guinea government regarding the shooting incident and presses for thorough investigation and strict punishment to be applied if procedural violations are found, including the possibility of excessive use of force," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Director of Protection for Indonesian Citizens, Judha Nugraha, noted in an online media briefing on Thursday.
Indonesia conveyed a statement to the PNG Government in which it expressed deep regret over the shooting incident on August 22, 2022, that claimed the life of Sugeng, the Indonesian captain of fishing boat MV Calvin 02.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also requested information regarding the detention of two other fishing boats -- MV Arsila 77, with a crew of seven, and MV Baraka Paris, with a crew of six members -- by the PNG authorities.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs presses for consular access to be granted immediately to be able to meet the fishermen," he added.
In response, the Ad Interim Charge d'Affaires of the PNG Embassy expressed condolences over Sugeng's death.
“The Papua New Guinea Embassy confirmed regular patrols at the time of the incident. Various requests from Indonesia will soon be conveyed to the relevant parties in Port Moresby," he remarked.
Meanwhile, Indonesian Ambassador to PNG Andriana Supandi has communicated with various PNG officials. The Indonesian Embassy in Port Moresby also delivered an official diplomatic note to convey Indonesia's various concerns.
Earlier, the Papua New Guinean Defense Forces (PNGDF) allegedly shot a fishing boat from Merauke, Papua, that had entered the waters of PNG.
Based on the initial report received on August 22, three fishing boats were catching fish in the waters of PNG during which two were caught and one escaped.
Shots were fired as the boat attempted to escape, and the bullet hit one of Indonesia's fishermen named Sugeng.