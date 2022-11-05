Arizona Voters Concerned about Water Supplies

"Voters in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties are grappling with a major drought and depletion of water supply from Colorado River. They are experiencing the worst drought in 1,200 years," said George W. Hammod, Director of the Economic and Business Research Center in the Eller College of Management when met in Phoenix, Thursday, November 3, 2022.
"This makes water an important issue that can be used by candidates to attract the hearts of people in this vast desert city," he added.
In the upcoming midterm elections, the senate candidates are Senator Mark Kelly from the Democratic Party and Blake Masters from the Republican Party, Meanwhile, Republican Karl Lake against Democrat Katie Hobbs will compete in the gubernatorial race.
Americans decide every two years who gets a majority in both chambers of Congress and whether the president will pass new policies or if the opposition will be able to derail the agenda.
In the upcomng midterm elections, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives as well as 35 of the 100 Senate seats will be contested. Gubernatorial elections will also be held in 36 states.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
There are also elections for state-level lawmakers, state secretaries and attorney generals. The midterm elections will become an all-out battle between the two major parties in the country, Republicans and Democrats.