Yemen's seven-year armed conflict has caused a major humanitarian crisis. (Photo: medcom.id)
World Bank Committed to Protecting Yemen's Human Capital

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 July 2022 13:32
Washington: The World Bank has approved an additional US$150 million in grants for the second phase of the Yemen Emergency Human Capital Project. 
 
The new funding builds on activities supported by a US$150 million parent project, which began in 2021.
 
“The project will strengthen access to critical health, nutrition, water and sanitation services for millions of vulnerable Yemenis,” said Tania Meyer, World Bank Country Manager for Yemen, in a press release on Monday.

"It is a key feature of the World Bank’s strategy to continuously invest in Yemen’s human capital during the conflict and safeguard the future of coming generations," Meyer added.
 
The grant from the World Bank’s fund for the poorest countries, the International Development Association (IDA), will provide essential health and nutrition services to 5.2 million Yemenis; vital water and sanitation services to 1.3 million Yemenis, train 6,140 health personnel; and support 2,379 sites for early warning and disease surveillance systems to detect outbreaks of infectious diseases. 
 
Public health campaigns will also be carried out to prevent polio, malaria, schistosomiasis, and trachoma, amongst others. 
 
The project will be implemented by the United Nations Children's Fund, the World Health Organization, and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), in collaboration with local stakeholders.

Yemen Conflict

Yemen's seven-year armed conflict has caused massive damage and triggered a major humanitarian crisis. 
 
Approximately 70% of the population, or more than 20 million people, remain in need of assistance and about 2 million children suffer from acute malnutrition and about 17.8 million people lack access to safe water and sanitation.  
 
There are recurring outbreaks of communicable diseases, such as polio, measles, and cholera. 
 
Flooding has exacerbated the situation, and displacement has worsened in recent years. 
 
As of early 2022, more than 4 million people are internally displaced by the conflict.
 
The World Bank’s country-wide program for the Middle Eastern country has reached US$ 3 billion in IDA grants. 
 
In addition to funding, the World Bank provides technical expertise to design projects and guide their implementation by building strong partnerships with UN agencies and local institutions with working capacity on the ground.
 
(WAH)
