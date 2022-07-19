UK Braces for Record-Breaking Heat Wave

London: Exceptional heat is expected to affect a large part of England early this week, with temperatures likely in the high 30s C in some places and perhaps even reaching 40°C.
The Red Extreme heat national severe weather warning will cover Monday and Tuesday for parts of central, northern, eastern and southeastern England.
“Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking temperatures are likely early next week, quite widely across the red warning area on Monday, and focused a little more east and north on Tuesday. Currently there is a 50% chance we could see temperatures top 40°C and 80% we will see a new maximum temperature reached," UK Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said in a press release on Monday.
"Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm, especially in urban areas. This is likely to lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure. Therefore, it is important people plan for the heat and consider changing their routines. This level of heat can have adverse health effects," he added.
The current record high temperature in the UK is 38.7°C, which was reached at Cambridge Botanic Garden on July 25, 2019.
Extreme heat events do occur within natural climate variation due to changes in global weather patterns.
However, the increase in the frequency, duration, and intensity of these events over recent decades is clearly linked to the observed warming of the planet and can be attributed to human activity.