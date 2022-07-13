WHO Urges Countries to Regularly Review Their COVID-19 Response

Geneva: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has urged governments to regularly review and adjust their COVID-19 response plans based on the current epidemiology and also the potential for new variants to appear.
"Governments should also work to reverse the reduction in surveillance, testing and sequencing, and share anti-virals effectively," the WHO Chief told a media briefing on Tuesday
"Vaccines have saved millions of lives and it’s important for governments to focus on boosting those most at-risk communities, finding the unvaccinated so as to build up the wall of immunity toward the 70 percent vaccination target," he added.
According to him, planning and tackling COVID-19 should also go hand-in-hand with vaccinating for killer diseases like measles, pneumonia and diarrhea.
"It’s not a question of either/or, it’s possible to do both," he stated.
"And new vaccines, including HPV and malaria, should continue to be introduced," he continued.
On Tuesday, WHO released the first-ever report on vaccines in development to prevent infections caused by antimicrobial resistant bacterial pathogens.
The report examines some of the challenges facing vaccine development and proposes disruptive approaches to nurture innovation in a space that has been severely neglected.