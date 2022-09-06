WFP Assistance in Somalia Reaches Unprecedented Levels

With the country gripped by a devastating drought and forecasts of an unprecedented fifth consecutive failed rainy season, famine is now projected in several districts of the Bay region of Somalia from October to December, unless resources can be secured to sustain and expand the scale-up of humanitarian assistance.
"We know from experience that we cannot wait for a formal declaration of famine to act. Even before we first warned of the risk of famine, we were working to scale up our life-saving support in Somalia as far as resources have allowed. Since April, we have more than doubled the number of people we are supporting with humanitarian assistance, reaching record numbers in Somalia," said Margot van der Velden, WFP Director of Emergencies in a press release on Monday.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"But the drought crisis is still deteriorating and famine is closer than ever. The world must respond now, while we still have a chance to prevent catastrophe," the WFP official added.
In July 2022, WFP reached 3.7 million people in the African country with life-saving relief assistance – more than double the number in April, when WFP and the UN first warned of the risk of famine, and the most ever reached by WFP in Somalia in a single month.
WFP also reached over 300,000 people with treatment for malnutrition.
WFP is the largest humanitarian agency in Somalia, with 12 offices across the country providing coverage in every state.