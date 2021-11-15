English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Lake Chad region is an economically and socially integrated area in West and Central Africa.
The Lake Chad region is an economically and socially integrated area in West and Central Africa.

Challenges Affect Economic Growth in Africa's Lake Chad Region

English economic growth conflict africa
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 November 2021 14:31
Washington: The Lake Chad region is confronted with an interplay of multidimensional development challenges that have resulted in low economic growth, limited opportunities, and fragility, according to a new World Bank study.
 
The Lake Chad region is an economically and socially integrated area in West and Central Africa straddling Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria,
 
The Lake Chad Regional Economic Memorandum "Development for Peace" provides a detailed account of the interlocked development challenges affecting the Lake Chad region. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


It finds that poverty rates, economic growth, and other core socio-economic indicators in the region trail behind other areas of the respective countries.
 
This stagnation is perpetuated by the negative feedback loops between "3Ds and 2Cs": that is, (i) the low density, long distances, and profound social, cultural, and ethnic divisions that characterize the economic geography of the region; and (ii) climate change and conflict that exacerbate such development challenges.
 
"The Lake Chad region is confronted with interlinked development challenges that are trapping the region’s 30 million inhabitants in a vicious cycle of low growth and endemic poverty. In turn, these conditions are fueling conflict, displacement, land degradation, and a general sense of dissatisfaction with government institutions. It is thus critical to identify policy levers that break this vicious cycle and promote a virtuous one of economic growth, job creation, and poverty reduction" said Marco Hernandez, Lead Economist at the World Bank and one of the co-authors of the report, in a press release on Monday.
 
The Regional Economic Memorandum calls for a multisectoral approach that generates a "big push", strong enough to revert this self-reinforcing cycle that has kept the Lake Chad region in a suboptimal equilibrium. 
 
It also highlights four crosscutting policy areas as pathways for growth—namely, trade facilitation, connective infrastructure, effective governance, and improved natural resource management.
 
"The development challenges in the Lake Chad region are cross-country and so are the solutions," said Boutheina Guermazi, World Bank Director of Regional Integration for Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and Northern Africa. 
 
"The interlinked challenges and the extent of the shared opportunities, including economic spillovers across boundaries, suggest that coordinated strategies can work better than independent national initiatives in the region. The Lake Chad Regional Economic Memorandum can help inform the debate and expand collective understanding and action," Guermazi added.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Eyes Mutually Beneficial Trade Ties with New Zealand

Indonesia Eyes Mutually Beneficial Trade Ties with New Zealand

English
New Zealand
Indonesia's Trade Balance Records $5.73 Billion Surplus in October 2021

Indonesia's Trade Balance Records $5.73 Billion Surplus in October 2021

English
trade
ADB. FSM Cooperate to Develop Road Transport Projects

ADB. FSM Cooperate to Develop Road Transport Projects

English
transport
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Biar Aman, Begini Cara Pasang Kunci Sidik Jari di WhatsApp
Teknologi

Biar Aman, Begini Cara Pasang Kunci Sidik Jari di WhatsApp

Hasil NBA: Kevin Durant Pimpin Nets Bungkam Oklahoma
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Kevin Durant Pimpin Nets Bungkam Oklahoma

Keren, Ekspor dan Surplus Neraca Perdagangan RI Cetak Rekor Tertinggi
Ekonomi

Keren, Ekspor dan Surplus Neraca Perdagangan RI Cetak Rekor Tertinggi

Luar Biasa! Tingkat Vaksinasi Covid-19 di UEA Hampir 100 Persen
Internasional

Luar Biasa! Tingkat Vaksinasi Covid-19 di UEA Hampir 100 Persen

2.063 Nakes Terima Vaksin <i>Booster</i> pada 15 November
Nasional

2.063 Nakes Terima Vaksin Booster pada 15 November

Tentrem Gunakan Body Alumunium untuk Pangkas Bobot
Otomotif

Tentrem Gunakan Body Alumunium untuk Pangkas Bobot

Cabut Laporan Polisi, Atta Halilintar Minta Youtuber Savas Cium Kaki Ibunya
Hiburan

Cabut Laporan Polisi, Atta Halilintar Minta Youtuber Savas Cium Kaki Ibunya

Pemilihan Formasi PPPK Guru Tahap 2 Dimulai Hari Ini
Pendidikan

Pemilihan Formasi PPPK Guru Tahap 2 Dimulai Hari Ini

New York Terdepak dari Daftar Kota dengan Harga Properti Termahal
Properti

New York Terdepak dari Daftar Kota dengan Harga Properti Termahal

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!