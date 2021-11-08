English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Program will foster Tonga’s economic recovery from the downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Program will foster Tonga’s economic recovery from the downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADB to Contribute $5 Million Grant to Support Post-COVID-19 Economic Recovery in Tonga

English economic growth covid-19 pandemic asia-pacific
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 November 2021 12:24
Manila: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) plans to contribute a $5 million grant to a program that will help restore and accelerate inclusive, private sector-led economic growth in Tonga.
 
The Economic Recovery Support Program will help the government progress ongoing reforms to foster Tonga’s economic recovery from the downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic
 
The program is being financed in collaboration with the Government of Australia, the Government of New Zealand, and the World Bank.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"While Tonga has had a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases, border closures and reduced economic activity—as well as Tropical Cyclone Harold—have deeply affected the economy, and put at risk hard-won gains in poverty reduction," said ADB Principal Economist for the Pacific region Ashish Narain in a press release on Monday.
 
"This program will allow the Government of Tonga to restore economic growth through enhancing macroeconomic stability, increasing women’s labor force participation, and ensuring a more enabling environment to attract foreign and domestic investment," he added.  
 
Despite declining revenues, the government increased health expenditure in fiscal year (FY) 2021 to prepare for the pandemic and funded support for vulnerable people and a stimulus package for key economic sectors in 2021. The grant announced today will help Tonga meet its development financing needs as government expenditure is expected to further pick up in FY2022 to continue to build resilience in the economy.
 
Reforms supported through the program will help enable Tonga to manage its external public debt, redirect public spending towards development needs, and increase impact through improved public financial management.
 
In addition, private sector-led growth will be promoted through an improved international commercial arbitration framework, enhanced access to finance and supervision of nonbank financial institutions, and increased number of higher-skilled workers ready for deployment.  
 
The program builds on reforms ADB has supported in Tonga since 2009 to strengthen public financial management and build macroeconomic resilience.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
45 Million People Teetering on the Edge of Famine in 43 Countries: WFP

45 Million People Teetering on the Edge of Famine in 43 Countries: WFP

English
food
APEC Region's Economy Expected to Grow by 6% in 2021: Report

APEC Region's Economy Expected to Grow by 6% in 2021: Report

English
APEC
Indonesia Secures $44.6 Billion Investment Commitments from UAE: Minister

Indonesia Secures $44.6 Billion Investment Commitments from UAE: Minister

English
investment
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Brunei Darussalam Tawarkan Beasiswa S1 dan S2, Pendaftaran Dibuka Desember
Pendidikan

Brunei Darussalam Tawarkan Beasiswa S1 dan S2, Pendaftaran Dibuka Desember

Atlet Jawa Barat Sabet Emas Pertama Cabor Renang Peparnas Papua
Olahraga

Atlet Jawa Barat Sabet Emas Pertama Cabor Renang Peparnas Papua

Rumah Orang Tua Veronica Koman Ditebar Cat Merah
Nasional

Rumah Orang Tua Veronica Koman Ditebar Cat Merah

Evaluasi Harga Tes PCR, Kemenkes Tutup Celah Pihak yang Cari Untung
Ekonomi

Evaluasi Harga Tes PCR, Kemenkes Tutup Celah Pihak yang Cari Untung

WFP: Jumlah Orang Terancam Kelaparan Bertambah Menjadi 45 Juta
Internasional

WFP: Jumlah Orang Terancam Kelaparan Bertambah Menjadi 45 Juta

Google Doodle Hari Ini Tampilkan Roehana Koeddoes, Siapa Dia?
Teknologi

Google Doodle Hari Ini Tampilkan Roehana Koeddoes, Siapa Dia?

Lewati Perumahan atau Lokasi Wisata, Menhub: Maksimal 30 KPJ
Otomotif

Lewati Perumahan atau Lokasi Wisata, Menhub: Maksimal 30 KPJ

Kru Film Indiana Jones 5 Ditemukan Tewas di Lokasi Syuting
Hiburan

Kru Film Indiana Jones 5 Ditemukan Tewas di Lokasi Syuting

Jeff Bezos Beli Rumah dan Pantai di Hawaii Seharga Rp1,1 Triliun
Properti

Jeff Bezos Beli Rumah dan Pantai di Hawaii Seharga Rp1,1 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!