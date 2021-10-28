English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Low- and middle-income countries will bear the brunt of this syringe shortage.
Low- and middle-income countries will bear the brunt of this syringe shortage.

UNICEF Warns of COVID-19 Vaccine Syringe Shortage

English vaccine covid-19 vaccine vaccination
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 October 2021 10:32
New York: Without action now, the world could face a serious shortage of COVID vaccine syringes by the end of 2022, with potentially dire consequences for the global effort to bring the pandemic under control, according to UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore.
 
"Last month, supporters of the global effort to provide access to COVID-19 vaccines aligned around a new target during the Vaccine Summit held on the margins of the UN General Assembly: Vaccinating at least 70 per cent of the population in every country against COVID by 2022. This ambitious aim intends to deliver on the promise of more equal access to COVID-19 vaccines," Fore stated in a statement on Wednesday.
 
"However, as we collectively ramp up access to COVID-19 vaccines, we must equally ramp up access to the syringes needed to administer them," she said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Working closely with partners, she added, UNICEF has been leading the charge. 
 
"We tripled the number of syringes ordered to meet demand – securing almost 3 billion auto-disable syringes since 2020, including the creation of a GAVI-funded stockpile of half a billion syringes to prepare for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout," she explained
 
Thus far, this supply has been sufficient to meet the increased needs for syringes sourced via UNICEF. 
 
However, to reach the new COVID-19 vaccination targets, and assuming an unhindered vaccine supply next year, there could be a shortfall of up to 2.2 billion auto-disable syringes, according to UNICEF projections. 
 
This shortage would only hit the type of syringes that lock automatically to prevent reuse, as required by WHO and UNICEF guidelines. 
 
Low- and middle-income countries – where this type of syringe is critical for safety – will bear the brunt of this shortage. 
 
"We are not anticipating a significant supply shortage of the more standard syringes used in high-income countries," she revealed.
 
According to her, the anticipated shortfall is the result of the significantly higher demand, disruptions to international freight and supply chains, an unpredictable supply of vaccines due to a significant reliance on much needed donated doses, and national bans on syringe exports.
 

To avert this scenario, UNICEF has proposed six urgent, but achievable, actions:

1. Expanded access to supply, both of standard 0.5ml auto-disable syringes used for most COVID-19 vaccines and for routine immunization, and 0.3ml syringes used for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. This will necessarily require increased production by manufacturers of relevant and quality-assured products.
 
2. A more secure and predictable supply of COVID-19 vaccines to allow us to make best use of limited syringe supply.
 
3. The prioritization of injection equipment shipments by international freight carriers similar to the prioritization of vaccine shipments.
 
4. An end to ‘syringe nationalism’ and the hoarding of desperately needed safe injection equipment.
 
5. A review of the plans and timing of local immunization campaigns, as well as the phasing of local COVID-19 vaccination rollouts, so that the public health impact of global immunization campaigns can be optimized, and global syringe supply can be best utilized without significantly impacting critical immunization efforts worldwide.
 
6. The consideration of expanded use of alternative quality-assured reuse prevention (RUP) syringes as the next best alternative to auto-disable syringes, in line with the national policy of the recipient countries based on WHO/UNICEF guidelines.
 
"We are working with key partners – including the United States, COVAX, PATH, donors, syringe manufacturers and others – to take the necessary action to address the situation, and will continue to monitor progress. We are working to get the most out of our existing arrangements and to sign new agreements with syringe suppliers that are able to step up to the challenge in 2022," she concluded.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
China, WFP Cooperate to Provide Food Assistance to Women in Timor Leste

China, WFP Cooperate to Provide Food Assistance to Women in Timor Leste

English
Timor Leste
Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 191 Covid-19 Patients

Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 191 Covid-19 Patients

English
covid-19 patients
Global Wealth Has Grown but at the Expense of Future Prosperity: Report

Global Wealth Has Grown but at the Expense of Future Prosperity: Report

English
economic growth
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Resmi, Masa Berlaku Tes PCR Jadi 3x24 Jam
Nasional

Resmi, Masa Berlaku Tes PCR Jadi 3x24 Jam

Indonesia Berperan Penting Jadi Sumber Energi Baru Terbarukan Dunia
Ekonomi

Indonesia Berperan Penting Jadi Sumber Energi Baru Terbarukan Dunia

Esports Bawa Dampak Positif untuk Tenaga Kerja dan Ekonomi
Teknologi

Esports Bawa Dampak Positif untuk Tenaga Kerja dan Ekonomi

Di KTT EAS, Jokowi Dorong Diakhirinya Trajektori Negatif Geopolitik Kawasan
Internasional

Di KTT EAS, Jokowi Dorong Diakhirinya Trajektori Negatif Geopolitik Kawasan

MG Bawa 3 Mobil Baru DI GIIAS 2021, Ini Bocorannya
Otomotif

MG Bawa 3 Mobil Baru DI GIIAS 2021, Ini Bocorannya

Nadiem Yakin Indonesia Jadi Negara Besar di Tangan Pemuda
Pendidikan

Nadiem Yakin Indonesia Jadi Negara Besar di Tangan Pemuda

Buntut Kekalahan dari Vallecano, Barcelona Pecat Ronald Koeman
Olahraga

Buntut Kekalahan dari Vallecano, Barcelona Pecat Ronald Koeman

Voice of Baceprot, Band Metal Hijaber Asal Garut Gelar Tur Eropa
Hiburan

Voice of Baceprot, Band Metal Hijaber Asal Garut Gelar Tur Eropa

Hotel Milik Donald Trump Dijual Rp5,2 Triliun
Properti

Hotel Milik Donald Trump Dijual Rp5,2 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!