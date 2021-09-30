English  
Illustration (Photo:asean.org)
Illustration (Photo:asean.org)

ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Council Convenes to Discuss Regional Challenges

English disaster covid-19 pandemic southeast asia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 September 2021 12:49
Jakarta: The 26th ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council convened on Wednesday to discuss strategic issues and direction for the ASCC Pillar, guided by Brunei Darussalam’s Chairmanship theme, “We Care, We Prepare, We Prosper.”
 
Apart from concerns related to the protracted COVID-19 pandemic in Southeast Asia, the Council exchanged views on important regional challenges in poverty reduction, accelerating efforts on human capital development and preparing human resources for the future of work, and strengthening resilience from impacts of climate change. 
 
"Other challenges included disasters and emergencies, and doubling down on efforts towards sustainable development," the ASEAN Secretariat stated in a press release on Wednesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Further, the Council commended ASCC Sectoral Bodies on their priority initiatives and outcome documents for adoption and notation by the Leaders in the 38th ASEAN Summit, the 16th East Asia Summit and the 24th ASEAN Plus Three Summit.
 
They enjoined stronger commitment from ASCC Sectoral Bodies in addressing cross-sectoral priority issues through their respective post-2020 Sectoral Work Plans and Programmes. 
 
The Council also encouraged alignment with the recommendations of the Mid-Term Review of the ASCC Blueprint 2025, 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and other regional priorities, such as the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework (ACRF), in moving towards ASEAN  2025 and beyond. 
 
Moreover, the ASCC Council congratulated Brunei Darussalam on the successful conduct of the First Innovation Platform Dialogue, themed “Youth Employment and Digitalisation in ASCC perspectives.” They viewed that this could potentially provide succeeding ASEAN Chairs a venue to continue the dialogue and greater institutional engagement with ASEAN’s future leaders.
 
The Council also called for a more inclusive and effective engagement of stakeholders and consultation among sectoral bodies within the ASCC and across pillars in the development of the ASEAN Post-2025 Vision and expressed support for the establishment of the High- Level Task Force to implement the ASEAN Post-2025 Vision Roadmap.
 
The Meeting was preceded by the 31st Senior Officials Committee for the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (SOCA) on 28 September and the First ASEAN Innovation Platform Dialogue on Youth Employment and Digitalisation on 27 September. 
 
(WAH)
