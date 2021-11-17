English  
Science diplomacy plays in creating solutions to the global challenges such as climate change. (Photo:asean.org)
EU, ASEAN Affirm Crucial Role of Science Diplomacy

English asean technology europe European Union Climate Change
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 November 2021 11:59
Singapore: The European Union (EU) and its partners across the ASEAN region affirm the crucial role that science diplomacy plays in creating solutions to the global challenges such as climate change at the EU Research & Innovation Days in ASEAN 2021.
 
Anchored on the recent United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this EU’s annual flagship event brings together policymakers, researchers, and the public to discuss and shape the future of research and innovation. 
 
It also serves as a platform for innovators, practitioners, and activists to explore opportunities for collaboration and career development with European partners.

This year’s edition has been elevated to a regional event and conducted virtually, capitalising on the more digitally connected world. 
 
The seven-week programme (1 November - 14 December) presents expert panel discussions, practical workshops, training sessions, and a series of virtual research laboratory tours, highlighting how research and science communities in Europe and South East Asia can effectively collaborate to tackle the global challenges.
 
"Europe’s Global Approach is the new strategy for international cooperation in research and innovation. It provides the policy framework for the EU’s cooperation programmes such as Horizon Europe, which is the biggest research programme in the world. It mobilises € 95 billion for a duration of seven years (2021-2027)," Maria Cristina Russo, Director for International Cooperation in Research & Innovation at the European Commission (EC) stated in a press release on Tuesday.
 
The first week discussions (1-3 November) focused on the EU's collaboration with the ASEAN to address climate change. 
 
The discussions also highlighted how the EU-ASEAN collaboration could contribute to the European Green Deal, which aims to transform the EU into a modern, resource-efficient, and competitive economy.
 
"In a world that becomes more and more connected, that is digital and open, we can only succeed if the best and most promising researchers are allowed to freely do their research in an international context for the benefit of our societies and economies," said Igor Driesmans, Ambassador of the European Union to ASEAN.
 
Satvinder Singh, the Deputy Secretary-General for ASEAN Economic Community, acknowledged the progress the EU has made in making green technologies widely affordable. 
 
Upcoming highlights from the EU Research & Innovation Days in ASEAN, running from 1 November until 14 December, include training opportunities in science diplomacy, science communication, publishing works, and entrepreneurship. 
 
Participants will also learn about career development opportunities provided by EU Member States. 
 
Country-specific sessions will be conducted in Thailand and Vietnam.
 
(WAH)
