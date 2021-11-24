US Supports Food Assistance to Vulnerable Families in Iraq

Baghdad: The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a timely and generous contribution of US$19.24 million from the United States Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (USAID-BHA).
The funding will help provide life-saving assistance to 181,000 displaced Iraqis and 72,000 Syrian refugees in the form of cash transfers that support their immediate food needs.
The US support is helping ensure that people can meet basic food and nutrition needs during and in the aftermath of crises – including post-conflict and through the COVID-19 pandemic.
This will also enable them to withdraw the money they are entitled to at their convenience without being limited to one location, encouraging a streamlined and efficient process of humanitarian assistance delivery and social distancing.
"With an estimated 1.2 million people in Iraq who remain displaced and 90,000 Syrian refugees in camps, the United States continues its support to WFP's life-saving efforts to address acute humanitarian needs," said USAID/Iraq Mission Director John Cardenas in a press releas on Tuesday,
"This contribution will also aim to further digitalize the Public Distribution System (PDS), which is a critical step to strengthening the Government of Iraq's social protection system to address citizens' needs," he added.
In addition to helping WFP provide vital food assistance to displaced Iraqi families and Syrian refugees, this new contribution will allow WFP to better support millions of Iraqis all over the country through the digitalization of the PDS system with the Ministry of Trade, which allows for more accurate and timely assistance of actual people in need with monthly food rations provided by the Government of Iraq.