English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The funding will help provide assistance to 181,000 displaced Iraqis and 72,000 Syrian refugees.
The funding will help provide assistance to 181,000 displaced Iraqis and 72,000 Syrian refugees.

US Supports Food Assistance to Vulnerable Families in Iraq

English united nations united states food
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 November 2021 10:58
Baghdad: The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a timely and generous contribution of US$19.24 million from the United States Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (USAID-BHA). 
 
The funding will help provide life-saving assistance to 181,000 displaced Iraqis and 72,000 Syrian refugees in the form of cash transfers that support their immediate food needs.
 
The US support is helping ensure that people can meet basic food and nutrition needs during and in the aftermath of crises – including post-conflict and through the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


This will also enable them to withdraw the money they are entitled to at their convenience without being limited to one location, encouraging a streamlined and efficient process of humanitarian assistance delivery and social distancing.
 
"With an estimated 1.2 million people in Iraq who remain displaced and 90,000 Syrian refugees in camps, the United States continues its support to WFP's life-saving efforts to address acute humanitarian needs," said USAID/Iraq Mission Director John Cardenas in a press releas on Tuesday,
 
"This contribution will also aim to further digitalize the Public Distribution System (PDS), which is a critical step to strengthening the Government of Iraq's social protection system to address citizens' needs," he added.
 
In addition to helping WFP provide vital food assistance to displaced Iraqi families and Syrian refugees, this new contribution will allow WFP to better support millions of Iraqis all over the country through the digitalization of the PDS system with the Ministry of Trade, which allows for more accurate and timely assistance of actual people in need with monthly food rations provided by the Government of Iraq.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Recovery in War-Torn Yemen Possible despite Fast-Deteriorating Situation: UNDP

Recovery in War-Torn Yemen Possible despite Fast-Deteriorating Situation: UNDP

English
yemen conflict
3 Billion People Cannot Afford Healthy Diet: Report

3 Billion People Cannot Afford Healthy Diet: Report

English
food
WHO Issues Guidelines on Treatment of Children with COVID-Related Organ Inflammation

WHO Issues Guidelines on Treatment of Children with COVID-Related Organ Inflammation

English
health
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Spesifikasi Hyundai i30 Fastback N, Safety Car WSBK Mandalika
Otomotif

Spesifikasi Hyundai i30 Fastback N, Safety Car WSBK Mandalika

Wawancara Eksklusif Adriyanto Dewo, Mengangkat Tragedi Skena Musik Underground Bandung lewat Film Galang
Hiburan

Wawancara Eksklusif Adriyanto Dewo, Mengangkat Tragedi Skena Musik Underground Bandung lewat Film Galang

Garuda Indonesia Jawab Gugatan Ganti Rugi Rp4,46 Miliar dari Prima Raya Solusindo
Ekonomi

Garuda Indonesia Jawab Gugatan Ganti Rugi Rp4,46 Miliar dari Prima Raya Solusindo

Manuskrip Teori Relativitas Einstein Terjual Rp185 Miliar di Paris
Internasional

Manuskrip Teori Relativitas Einstein Terjual Rp185 Miliar di Paris

Cara Lihat Instagram Story Tanpa Akun
Teknologi

Cara Lihat Instagram Story Tanpa Akun

Rusun Pasar Rumput Tampung 539 Pasien Tanpa Gejala
Nasional

Rusun Pasar Rumput Tampung 539 Pasien Tanpa Gejala

Juknis Terbit, Dana BOP/BOS Madrasah untuk Gaji Honorer Dibatasi Maksimal 50%
Pendidikan

Juknis Terbit, Dana BOP/BOS Madrasah untuk Gaji Honorer Dibatasi Maksimal 50%

Ditahan Imbang Benfica, Langkah Barcelona Semakin Berat
Olahraga

Ditahan Imbang Benfica, Langkah Barcelona Semakin Berat

Intip Rumah Gitaris Aerosmith Joe Perry, Punya Kolam Renang Berbentuk Gitar
Properti

Intip Rumah Gitaris Aerosmith Joe Perry, Punya Kolam Renang Berbentuk Gitar

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!