Indonesia, Serbia Focus on Strengthening Economic Cooperation

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic have agreed to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries."Foreign Minister mentioned that we don’t have outstanding political issues, so our energy, our focus should be dedicated on how to strengthen the economic cooperation," Indonesia's top diplomat said after a bilateral meeting in Belgrade on Sunday."And first we need to finalize the MoU on agriculture cooperation,"she added.According to Minister Retno, the two countries have to work hard to bring two-ways investment even stronger.She appreciated the participation of the Serbian business community at the Indonesia-Central Eastern Europe Business Forum, virtual one, that was held on October 7."So, to conclude, Indonesia stands ready to contribute working together with you, not only for our people, but also for the world," she concluded.