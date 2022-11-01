Indonesian Embassy in Doha Holds Civic School for Indonesian Youth

The course was organized in in collaboration with the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, the Islamic University of Indonesia, Yogyakarta, Indonesian Student Association in Qatar (PPIQ), AnakQatar and the Indonesian Community Association in Qatar (PERMIQA)
The course took place from October 10 until October 28 which coincided with the commemoration of the 94th Youth Pledge Day.
This event was done successfully and attracted 40 Indonesian youths in the Middle Eastern country.
"We took this theme to give awareness that our desired nationalism is nationalism that respects other nations. Our nationalism must nurture and nourish in the garden of internationalism", said Ali Murtado, Head of Organizing and Implementing the Social and Cultural Affairs Function of the Indonesian Embassy in Doha, in a media release on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Indonesian Ambassador to the State of Qatar, Ridwan Hassan, emphasized the importance of national and state awareness among the young Indonesian diaspora in Qatar.
"This activity aims to foster a sense of love and belonging for the homeland among these children," said Ambassador Hassan.
Indonesian diaspora children in Qatar grew up in a 'half' foreign state. Most of them can only speak Indonesian passively.
"That is also the reason, this year's course is still held in English," added Ambassador Hassan.