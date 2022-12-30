English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Jokowi Receives Malaysian Foreign Minister, ASEAN Secretary-General

Indriyani Astuti, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 December 2022 17:58
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo received Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir at the State Palace in Jakarta today.
 
The meeting was a follow-up to the bilateral meeting between Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and the Malaysian Foreign Minister in Jakarta on Thursday, 29 December 2022.
 
Foreign Minister Retno explained that the meeting discussed the follow-up cooperation related to the protection of migrant workers. In addition, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is said to be planning to visit Indonesia in early January 2023.
 
"The president certainly welcomed the planned visit," said the Foreign Minister to the media after the visit, Friday, December 30, 2022.
 
In a meeting with the Malaysian Foreign Minister, President Jokowi again raised the issue of protecting Indonesian migrant workers. A cooperation agreement through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed by both countries.
 
"It appears that there is a great commitment from the new Malaysian government to pay attention and this has been repeatedly conveyed by Datuk Sri Zamry," said Foreign Minister Retno.
 
Indonesian migrant workers, explained the Minister of Foreign Affairs, contributed quite a lot to economic development in Malaysia. During the meeting, the Foreign Minister also said Datuk Sri Zamry congratulated Indonesia on chairing the G20. Apart from the Malaysian Foreign Minister, President Jokowi also received ASEAN Secretary General Dato Paduka Lim Jock Hoi.
 
"Essentially, the secretary general said he was grateful for all of Indonesia's contributions, among other things, the construction of the new Asean Secretariat building," she said.
 
Dato Paduka Lim Jock Hoi, explained Retno, also praised Indonesia's leadership in Asean on many issues, namely the Rohingya issue, the Myanmar coup, and tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.

(WAH)

Peringatan!