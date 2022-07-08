Settle Differences at Negotiating Table, Not Battlefield: Minister Retno

According to Indonesia's top diplomat, the international coomunity is currently being confronted with the war in Ukraine and its wide ranging impacts.
"It is our responsibility to end the war sooner rather than later and settle our differences at the negotiating table not at the battlefield," the Indonesian foreign minister said in her opening remarks during the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Bali on Friday morning.
"It is also our responsibility to build bridges not walls, to promote common interests not self-interests, and to be part of solution," she stated.
G20 FMMHeld in the Indonesian island of Bali, the meeting is organized in 2 main sessions.
The first session is on Strengthening Multilateralism which will focus on how G20 can ensure multilateralism delivers in view of current global challenges.
The second session is on Addressing Food and Energy Security and will focus on how G20 can contribute as part of solution to current food and energy crises.