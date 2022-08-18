Japan, WFP Cooperate to Tackle Food Insecurity in South Sudan

Juba: The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed Japan's two contributions totalling around US$9 million as hunger deepens in South Sudan.
In the African country, more than 7.74 million people are severely food insecure, including around 1.3 million children and 683,000 pregnant and lactating women who are expected to be malnourished this year.
The contributions will help support up to 300,000 people through 2022.
The first grant of JPY400 million (approximately US$3 million) will be used to procure 1,500 metric tons of rice that will assist 41,500 people facing severe food insecurity.
The second contribution of US$6 million that has also been approved will enable WFP to procure cereals, oil, and pulses to assist around 234,000 people later in the year.
"These two generous grants come at a critical time when the unprecedented food insecurity situation in South Sudan is deteriorating even further," said Makena Walker, WFP’s Acting Country Director in South Sudan, in a press release on Wednesday.
"While humanitarian needs are increasing sharply across the region and globe, we are grateful to see that Japan is maintaining its attention and commitment to supporting the people of South Sudan," Walker added.
The Government of Japan has been funding food assistance to developing countries since 1968 and has supported WFP’s work in South Sudan since 2013, contributing more than US$44 million.