According to the UN Agency, at least 62 children have been killed or injured in the period since the truce between the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels ended in early October.
Furthermore, at least 74 children were killed or injured by landmines and unexploded ordnance between July and September alone.
"Thousands of children have lost their lives, hundreds of thousands more remain at risk of death from preventable disease or starvation," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a media release on Monday.
"They all need immediate support as basic services have all but collapsed," she stated.
Russell was in Yemen last week where she launched UNICEF’s humanitarian appeal for children.
UNICEF’s Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal helps support our work as it provides conflict- and disaster-affected children with access to water, sanitation, nutrition, education, health and protection services.
In 2023, UNICEF's HAC appeal total requirement is US$10.3 billion to assist more than one hundred and seventy three million vulnerable children and their families and caregivers around the world.