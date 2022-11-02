President Jokowi Urges Religious Leaders to Help in Reducing World Rivalry

"It is important that religious leaders from various religions must work together to increase the contribution of religion in solving world problems, to reduce rivalry, and stop wars for the sake of a peaceful world," he stated virtually at the opening of the G20 Religion Forum (R20) in Nusa Dua, Bali, Wednesday.
R20 is part of a series of G20 events initiated under Indonesia's G20 Presidency. It is a forum of inter-religious figures from various countries. Islamic organization Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) initiated the forum in cooperation with the Muslim World League (MWL).
The president thereafter highlighted that religious figures from different religions had been a major part of Indonesia's independence struggle.
These different religious figures also became a major part of unifying Indonesia in 1945, he added.
"Different religious figures are also important to unite Indonesia. They are also important for the success of the Indonesian government's development program," Jokowi remarked.
For instance, different religious leaders also helped Indonesia to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic through the information disseminated at mosques, churches, temples, monasteries, and pagodas. Moreover, mutual cooperation between religious leaders is the pride of Indonesia.
"We are united by tolerance and unity, namely Bhinneka Tunggal Ika, Unity in Diversity," Jokowi emphasized.
The head of state welcomed religious leaders attending the R20 conference and expressed hope that they would build understanding and agreement, so that religion can make a greater contribution to civilization and humanity.
Earlier, Head of NU's Communication and Information Institute, Ishaq Zubaedi Raqib, had stated that the R20 meeting mobilized leaders and religious leaders in the world to ensure that religion functions as a true and dynamic solution and not as a source of problems in the 21st century.
The main purpose of organizing R20 is to prevent identity issues from being used as weapons, limit the spread of group hatred, and protect the public from violence and suffering due to conflict, he explained.