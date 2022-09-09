English  
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)

Preparations for G20 Summit on the Right Track: Minister

Antara • 09 September 2022 22:00
Jakarta: The preparations for the G20 Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Bali on November 15–16, 2022, are on the right track, Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi has said.
 
"In the logistics and the substantial aspects, we are ready. I also believe that our preparation progress is on the right track," she informed at the Presidential Palace here on Friday.
 
The Foreign Minister, along with Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, recently met President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to report on the progress of ongoing G20 meetings and forums.

She informed the President that several G20 Summit side events, including six G20 ministerial-level meetings, had taken place in August, and more were held in September.
 
The G20 agendas included the G20 Development Ministerial Meeting (G20 DMM) in Bangka Belitung province, which was held from Wednesday (September 7) to Friday (September 9).
 
The meeting agreed to expedite efforts for achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs) by enhancing the resilience of developing countries in facing future crises.
 
The G20 DMM also completed and agreed on two documents: the G20 Road Map for Stronger Recovery and Resilience and the G20 Principles for Improving Blended Finance. Both are targeted at assisting developing countries, least developed countries, and small island developing countries.
 
The minister also apprised the President of other G20 ministerial-level meetings that are expected to take place in October and November ahead of the G20 Summit.
 
"There will be eight ministerial-level meetings next October and November ahead of the G20 Summit, and the preparations, Praise be to God, are also on the right track," Marsudi informed.
 
The G20 Summit in November will be the peak of G20 ministerial-level meetings, working groups, and engagement groups convened throughout the year under Indonesia's G20 Presidency. Leaders of G20 member states are expected to attend the summit.
 
(WAH)

