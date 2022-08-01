English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The project is part of ADB’s $9 billion Asia Pacific Vaccine Access Facility (APVAX). (Photo: medcom.id)
The project is part of ADB’s $9 billion Asia Pacific Vaccine Access Facility (APVAX). (Photo: medcom.id)

ADB Helps Bhutan Purchase COVID-19 Vaccines

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 August 2022 13:49
Manila: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $10 million loan to help the government of Bhutan purchase vaccines against COVID-19.
 
The project is part of ADB’s $9 billion Asia Pacific Vaccine Access Facility (APVAX) launched in December 2020 to offer vaccine-related support to ADB developing member countries.
 
"ADB remains committed to support the Government of Bhutan in its efforts to manage the pandemic and to fully carry out its National COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment Plan," said ADB Country Director for Bhutan Shamit Chakravarti in a press release on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The administration of booster and pediatric vaccine doses will protect the entire eligible population against waning immunity and ensure that Bhutan’s economic recovery is sustainable and inclusive," Chakravarti said.
 
The ADB loan will finance the purchase of at least 1.28 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.  It will support Bhutan to achieve its 100% vaccine coverage target by 2024. Vaccines financed by ADB will immunize at least 90% of children aged 5–11 to cover the initial two-dose schedule and the additional doses for the entire eligible population. 
 
ADB will also administer a $3 million grant from the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific (JFPR) to help improve access to primary health care services, including COVID-19 vaccination and routine immunization, in remote areas through the purchase and deployment of mobile medical unit vehicles. Medical personnel will be trained to help strengthen outreach health care service delivery and biomedical waste management. In addition, the JFPR grant will help the government maintain the current level of COVID-19 disease surveillance capacity to address new COVID-19 variants and ensure the safety of health care personnel involved in providing COVID-19 care by providing medical and laboratory equipment and supplies, test kits, reagents, and personal protective equipment.
 
The project builds on ADB’s earlier support for Bhutan’s COVID-19 response, including the $20 million COVID-19 Active Response and Expenditure Support program loan that supported the government’s livelihood and relief measures for businesses and vulnerable groups, a $2 million grant under the Asia Pacific Disaster Relief Fund to purchase emergency medical supplies and equipment, and a $1.17 million emergency assistance grant for the procurement of personal protective equipment and intensive care unit equipment.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Myanmars Remains Deeply Affected by Heavy Job Losses: ILO

Myanmars Remains Deeply Affected by Heavy Job Losses: ILO

English
Myanmar
New Zealand Announces Further Sanctions on Russian Armed Forces, Weapons Manufacturers

New Zealand Announces Further Sanctions on Russian Armed Forces, Weapons Manufacturers

English
russia
Australia's Ambassador for Counterterrorism Visits Indonesia

Australia's Ambassador for Counterterrorism Visits Indonesia

English
Australia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tom DeLonge Kembali ke Blink-182?
Hiburan

Tom DeLonge Kembali ke Blink-182?

Pileg 2024, NasDem Bidik 100 Kursi di DPR
Nasional

Pileg 2024, NasDem Bidik 100 Kursi di DPR

Ratusan Pendukung Ulama Moqtada al-Sadr Kuasai Gedung Parlemen Irak
Internasional

Ratusan Pendukung Ulama Moqtada al-Sadr Kuasai Gedung Parlemen Irak

Unik, Honda Gelar Pamera Di Metaverse
Otomotif

Unik, Honda Gelar Pamera Di Metaverse

Kepala BPS: Upaya Pemerintah Jaga Harga Minyak Goreng Berhasil
Ekonomi

Kepala BPS: Upaya Pemerintah Jaga Harga Minyak Goreng Berhasil

Suka Cita Inggris Mengakhiri Penantian 56 Tahun Menjuarai Piala Eropa Putri
Olahraga

Suka Cita Inggris Mengakhiri Penantian 56 Tahun Menjuarai Piala Eropa Putri

Pendaftaran Beasiswa Cendekia Baznas 2022 Dibuka, Cek Informasi Lengkapnya di Sini
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Beasiswa Cendekia Baznas 2022 Dibuka, Cek Informasi Lengkapnya di Sini

ISP Pemerintah Mulai Blokir Steam
Teknologi

ISP Pemerintah Mulai Blokir Steam

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!