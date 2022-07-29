English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
A stable region is needed to ensure strong economic growth. (Photo: KJRI HCMC)
A stable region is needed to ensure strong economic growth. (Photo: KJRI HCMC)

Indonesia, Vietnam Committed to Enhancing Economic Cooperation

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 July 2022 13:01
Jakarta: Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Denny Abdi met with Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Nen.
 
According to the Indonesian Ambassador, support from Vietnam and other Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) member countries is needed to maintain political stability in the region. 
 
Furthermore, a stable region is needed to ensure strong economic growth. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"This is the future of Indonesia and Vietnam", the Indonesian Ambassador said in a press release on Thursday.
 
Secretary Nen said that the close relationship between Indonesia and Vietnam had been built since the friendship of the founding fathers of the two countries: President Soekarno and President Ho Chi Minh. 
 
The total bilateral trade between Indonesia and Vietnam in 2021 reached USD11.5 billion, exceeding the trade target of USD10 billion. 
 
At the 4th Foreign Ministerial Meeting - Joint Committee for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) in Jakarta on July 20, the two countries set a new trade target of USD15 billion to be achieved by 2028. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Medcom.id Launches 2024 Election Channel

Medcom.id Launches 2024 Election Channel

English
elections
ADB Approves $13 Million to Support Small Businesses in 5 Pacific Countries

ADB Approves $13 Million to Support Small Businesses in 5 Pacific Countries

English
Asian Development Bank (ADB)
G7 Foreign Ministers Condemned 4 Executions by Myanmar Military Junta

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemned 4 Executions by Myanmar Military Junta

English
g7
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
BKN Larang ASN Jadi Pemilik atau Pengajar Bimbel CASN dan Sekolah Kedinasan
Pendidikan

BKN Larang ASN Jadi Pemilik atau Pengajar Bimbel CASN dan Sekolah Kedinasan

Jadwal Pertandingan dan <i>Link Live Streaming</i> Liga 1 Hari Ini: PSM vs Bali United, RANS Nusantara vs PSS Sleman
Olahraga

Jadwal Pertandingan dan Link Live Streaming Liga 1 Hari Ini: PSM vs Bali United, RANS Nusantara vs PSS Sleman

Raih Kucuran Investasi Jepang, Rachmat Gobel: Indonesia Harus Perkuat SDM!
Ekonomi

Raih Kucuran Investasi Jepang, Rachmat Gobel: Indonesia Harus Perkuat SDM!

Serangan Mematikan Rusia Targetkan Pangkalan Militer di Ukraina Tengah
Internasional

Serangan Mematikan Rusia Targetkan Pangkalan Militer di Ukraina Tengah

Medcom.id Resmi Luncurkan Kanal Pemilu 2024
Nasional

Medcom.id Resmi Luncurkan Kanal Pemilu 2024

Jeje Ngamuk Diminta Foto, Prilly Latuconsina: Mending Gak Usah Terkenal
Hiburan

Jeje Ngamuk Diminta Foto, Prilly Latuconsina: Mending Gak Usah Terkenal

Mitsubishi Fuso eCanter Mulai Diuji Coba, Mulai dari Bali
Otomotif

Mitsubishi Fuso eCanter Mulai Diuji Coba, Mulai dari Bali

Ini Link Download Logo HUT RI ke-77 Resmi dari Kementerian Sekretariat Negara
Teknologi

Ini Link Download Logo HUT RI ke-77 Resmi dari Kementerian Sekretariat Negara

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!