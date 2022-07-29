Indonesia, Vietnam Committed to Enhancing Economic Cooperation

Jakarta: Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Denny Abdi met with Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Nen.
According to the Indonesian Ambassador, support from Vietnam and other Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) member countries is needed to maintain political stability in the region.
Furthermore, a stable region is needed to ensure strong economic growth.
"This is the future of Indonesia and Vietnam", the Indonesian Ambassador said in a press release on Thursday.
Secretary Nen said that the close relationship between Indonesia and Vietnam had been built since the friendship of the founding fathers of the two countries: President Soekarno and President Ho Chi Minh.
The total bilateral trade between Indonesia and Vietnam in 2021 reached USD11.5 billion, exceeding the trade target of USD10 billion.
At the 4th Foreign Ministerial Meeting - Joint Committee for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) in Jakarta on July 20, the two countries set a new trade target of USD15 billion to be achieved by 2028.