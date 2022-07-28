Over 18,000 Monkeypox Cases Reported to WHO from 78 Countries

Geneva: More than 18 thousand cases of monkeypox have now been reported to WHO from 78 countries, with more than 70% of cases reported from the European Region, and 25% from the Region of the Americas, according to World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
"As you know, on Saturday I declared a public health emergency of international concern over the global monkeypox outbreak," Dr Tedros said in a media briefing on Wednesday.
So far, he said, five deaths have been reported, and about 10% of cases are admitted to hospital to manage the pain caused by the disease.
"This is an outbreak that can be stopped, if countries, communities and individuals inform themselves, take the risks seriously, and take the steps needed to stop transmission and protect vulnerable groups," he stated.
The best way to do that, he added, is to reduce the risk of exposure.
"Although 98% of cases so far are among men who have sex with men, anyone exposed can get monkeypox, which is why the United Nations (UN) health agency recommends that countries take action to reduce the risk of transmission to other vulnerable groups, including children, pregnant women and those who are immunosuppressed," he explained.
"In addition to transmission through sexual contact, monkeypox can be spread in households through close contact between people, such as hugging and kissing, and on contaminated towels or bedding," he revealed.