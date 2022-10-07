English  
UNICEF sends its heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the families who lost loved ones and the injured. (Photo: medcom.id)
UNICEF Condemns Tragic Shooting Incident in Northern Thailand

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 October 2022 11:05
Bangkok: The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has condemned the tragic shooting incident at an early childhood development centre in Thailand’s northern province of Nong Bua Lamphu, where dozens of people were reported killed, many of them young children.
 
"UNICEF condemns all forms of violence against children. No child should be a target or witness of violence anywhere, anytime," the UN agency said in a statement on Thursday.
 
Early childhood development centres, schools and all learning spaces, UNICEF stated, must be safe havens for young children to learn, play and grow during their most critical years.

"UNICEF sends its heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the families who lost loved ones and the injured. We join all people in Thailand in mourning and hope that those affected receive appropriate and timely support," UNICEF added.
 
"We also ask that members of the public and the media refrain from posting or forwarding images and videos related to this violent incident, as this may further negatively impact children, victims' families, and their loved ones," UNICEF concluded.
 
The attacker, a former police officer, reportedly fled the scene, after shooting and stabbing his victims, before killing himself and his family, following a major police operation to hunt down the attacker.
 
(WAH)

