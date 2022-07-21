Japan Provides $5 Million to Support Palestinian Refugees amid Rising Global Food Prices

East Jerusalem: The Government of Japan is contributing US$ 5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) for critical food assistance to Palestine refugees in the Gaza Strip at a time of global food insecurity.
"I am very happy to announce that the Government of Japan is contributing US$ 5 million to UNRWA to support Palestine refugee families in midst of growing concerns over the global food price surge which is impacting the most vulnerable population of the Gaza Strip," Ambassador Masayuki Magoshi, Representative of Japan to Palestine, said in a press release on Thursday.
"This contribution represents our determined commitment and solidarity to Palestine refugees at a time when the world is faced with multiple serious humanitarian crises," the Ambassador added.
The Government of Japan is a dedicated donor to UNRWA, having supported the Agency since 1953.
In 2021, the Government of Japan was the 5th largest contributor to the Agency.
"This timely and generous contribution from the Government of Japan is a very welcome a message of support to Palestine refugee households in Gaza," UNRWA Director of Partnerships Karim Amer said.
"On behalf of UNRWA, I would like to thank the Government of Japan, one of our reliable and consistent partners. This is a partnership that the Agency is proud of and hopes to maintain and grow," the UNRWA official added.