New Zealand Steps Up Protections against Foot-and-Mouth Disease

"Biosecurity New Zealand will this week begin using foot mats with disinfecting chemicals for arrivals from Indonesia to step onto in a trial to help ensure their footwear is clean of the virus – adding another layer of protection to the measures introduced last week," the minister said in a statement on Wednesday.
"With FMD recently found in the tourist hotspot of Bali, we’ve taken concrete steps to boost our work at the border in recent weeks including a public awareness campaign. I call on everyone to be vigilant in playing their part to protect New Zealand’s economic security," he added.
Recent measures to protect against FMD, include:
- A new wide-reaching awareness campaign targeting travellers before they travel to Indonesia, through in-flight announcements and on arrival at International airports.
- An on-the-ground audit of the palm kernel supply chain in Indonesia.
- Biosecurity New Zealand is launching an FMD Readiness Taskforce to ensure all our preparedness work is refreshed.
- Providing regular updates to primary sector partners and the country’s veterinary network and working with primary sector partners to ensure their farmers remain vigilant.
- Providing personal protective equipment, disinfectant, backpack sprayers and other tools to Indonesia to help on the ground, as well as our technical expertise.
"“We do not currently have any flights directly from Bali or elsewhere in Indonesia to New Zealand. Regardless of this, every passenger arrival card is examined and those from countries that have FMD (including Indonesia) are directed to a different process of questioning, baggage search and disinfection. This means that should passengers transit other airports, risks are still addressed," he said.
"We also strongly urge anyone who was in contact with livestock in Indonesia, to stay away from farms and animals in New Zealand for one week," he added.