English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Biosecurity New Zealand will this week begin using foot mats with disinfecting chemicals for arrivals from Indonesia. (Photo: medcom.id)
Biosecurity New Zealand will this week begin using foot mats with disinfecting chemicals for arrivals from Indonesia. (Photo: medcom.id)

New Zealand Steps Up Protections against Foot-and-Mouth Disease

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 20 July 2022 14:52
Wellington: Measures to further protect New Zealand’s economy from foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) continue as the New Zealand Government focuses on strengthening biosecurity settings, Biosecurity and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor has said
 
"Biosecurity New Zealand will this week begin using foot mats with disinfecting chemicals for arrivals from Indonesia to step onto in a trial to help ensure their footwear is clean of the virus – adding another layer of protection to the measures introduced last week," the minister said in a statement on Wednesday.
 
"With FMD recently found in the tourist hotspot of Bali, we’ve taken concrete steps to boost our work at the border in recent weeks including a public awareness campaign. I call on everyone to be vigilant in playing their part to protect New Zealand’s economic security," he added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Recent measures to protect against FMD, include:
  • A new wide-reaching awareness campaign targeting travellers before they travel to Indonesia, through in-flight announcements and on arrival at International airports. 
  • An on-the-ground audit of the palm kernel supply chain in Indonesia.
  • Biosecurity New Zealand is launching an FMD Readiness Taskforce to ensure all our preparedness work is refreshed.
  • Providing regular updates to primary sector partners and the country’s veterinary network and working with primary sector partners to ensure their farmers remain vigilant.
  • Providing personal protective equipment, disinfectant, backpack sprayers and other tools to Indonesia to help on the ground, as well as our technical expertise.

"“We do not currently have any flights directly from Bali or elsewhere in Indonesia to New Zealand. Regardless of this, every passenger arrival card is examined and those from countries that have FMD (including Indonesia) are directed to a different process of questioning, baggage search and disinfection. This means that should passengers transit other airports, risks are still addressed," he said.
 
"We also strongly urge anyone who was in contact with livestock in Indonesia, to stay away from farms and animals in New Zealand for one week," he added.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia, Vietnam Committed to Enhancing Defense Cooperation

Indonesia, Vietnam Committed to Enhancing Defense Cooperation

English
maritime
Indonesia, UAE Cooperate to Develop Pharmaceutical, Medical Device Industry

Indonesia, UAE Cooperate to Develop Pharmaceutical, Medical Device Industry

English
health
Investment Realization in Indonesia Expected to Reach Rp1,200 Trillion This Year

Investment Realization in Indonesia Expected to Reach Rp1,200 Trillion This Year

English
investment
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kepala BKPM <i>Pede</i> Indonesia Jauh dari Krisis
Ekonomi

Kepala BKPM Pede Indonesia Jauh dari Krisis

Kebakaran Hutan Berkobar Dekat Athena, Ratusan Warga Dievakuasi
Internasional

Kebakaran Hutan Berkobar Dekat Athena, Ratusan Warga Dievakuasi

Resmi, Abdulla Helal Lengkapi Kuota Pemain Asing Persija
Olahraga

Resmi, Abdulla Helal Lengkapi Kuota Pemain Asing Persija

Pengertian Penelitian Kuantitatif Menurut Ahli, Lengkap dengan Jenis dan Prosedurnya
Pendidikan

Pengertian Penelitian Kuantitatif Menurut Ahli, Lengkap dengan Jenis dan Prosedurnya

Suzuki Tatap Segmen City Car, Kode Luncurkan Mobil Baru?
Otomotif

Suzuki Tatap Segmen City Car, Kode Luncurkan Mobil Baru?

Bebas Bersyarat, Rizieq Berstatus Tahanan Kota
Nasional

Bebas Bersyarat, Rizieq Berstatus Tahanan Kota

Qualcomm Gelar Snapdragon Summit 2022 November, Pamer Chipset Baru?
Teknologi

Qualcomm Gelar Snapdragon Summit 2022 November, Pamer Chipset Baru?

Nunung Lebih Pilih Andre Taulany, Netizen: Sule <i>Baperan</i>
Hiburan

Nunung Lebih Pilih Andre Taulany, Netizen: Sule Baperan

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!