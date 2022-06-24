English  
On Wednesday, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the Central Region of Afghanistan. (Photo: medcom.id)
On Wednesday, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the Central Region of Afghanistan. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Offers Condolences to Afghanistan over Devastating Earthquake

English indonesian government afghanistan earthquake south asia disaster
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 June 2022 11:30
Jakarta: The Indonesian government has expressed its condolences and sympathies to the people of Afghanistan following a 5.9 magnitude earthquake that rocked the South Asian country on Wednesday.
 
"The Government and people of Indonesia express profound sadness over the devastating 5.9 magnitude earthquake that rocked districts in two provinces in Afghanistan on 22 June 2022," stated the Indonesian Foreign Ministry on its official twitter page on Thursday.
 
"Our deepest condolences and sympathies to the victims of the tragedy and their beloved families and friends," the Indonesian Foreign Ministry stated.

At 01.30 local time on Wednesday, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the Central Region of Afghanistan impacting Paktika and Khost provinces. 
 
The earthquake – which was recorded at a depth of 10 km – was reportedly felt in neighbouring provinces including Kabul, as well as in Islamabad, Pakistan and India.
 
According to media reports, more than 1,000 people were killed following the devastating disaster.
 
(WAH)
