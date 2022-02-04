English  
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne. (Photo: foreignminister.gov.au)
Australia Condemns North Korea's Pursuit of Ballistic Missiles

English security Australia North Korea
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 February 2022 15:37
Canberra: The Australian Government has condemned the continuing pattern of destabilising missile launches conducted by North Korea in contravention of multiple UN Security Council resolutions, including the launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile on January 30.
 
According to Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, North Korea's pursuit of ballistic missiles poses a grave threat to international peace and security and is contrary to global and regional interests.
 
"Australia again calls on North Korea to refrain from further provocations and make a sustained commitment to meaningful talks with the United States and the Republic of Koreas," Payne said in a statement on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula, she said, can only be achieved through dialogue. 
 
"Australia is committed to maintaining and enforcing sanctions against North Korea until it takes clear steps to abandon its nuclear weapons, other weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable, and irreversible manner." she stated. 
 
"We supplement UN Security Council sanctions with our own autonomous sanctions against North Korea. Australia calls on nations to assist with UN Security Council sanctions and to take steps to prevent sanctions evasion," she added.
 
(WAH)
