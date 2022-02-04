English  
The continent is struggling to expand rollout. (Photo: medcom.id)
Africa Needs to Ramp Up COVID-19 Vaccination Rate Six-Fold: WHO

English africa covid-19 vaccination
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 February 2022 12:05
Brazzaville: Although COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Africa have risen significantly, the continent is struggling to expand rollout, with only 11% of the population fully vaccinated. 
 
The World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and partners are launching a new initiative aimed at resolving bottlenecks.
 
The vaccination rate needs to increase six times if the continent is to meet the 70% target set for the middle of this year. 

To date, Africa has received more than 587 million vaccine doses, 58% through the COVAX Facility, 36 % from bilateral deals and 6% through Africa Vaccines Acquisition Trust (AVAT) of the African Union. 
 
In January 2022, 96 million doses were shipped to Africa, which is more than double that of six months ago. 
 
Increasing deliveries have eased shortages and turned the spotlight on the need for countries to rapidly ramp up vaccine rollout.
 
"The world has finally heard our calls. Africa is now accessing the vaccines it has demanded for far too long. This is a dose of hope for this year," said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, in a press release on Thursday.
 
"However, a dependable pipeline must go hand in hand with operational funding to move doses out of depots and into people’s arms. WHO and partners are working with countries to urgently fix operational challenges including supporting health workers to speed up vaccine delivery, save lives and beat back this pandemic," Dr Moeti added.
 
Currently 6 million people are vaccinated on average every week in Africa, and this number needs to increase to 36 million to reach the 70% target agreed globally. 
 
Although Mauritius and Seychelles have already met the 70% target and seven African countries have vaccinated 40% of their population, vaccination rates on the continent remain low. 
 
Twenty-one countries have fully vaccinated less than 10% of their populations, while 16 have vaccinated less than 5% and three have fully vaccinated less than 2%.
 
The continent is now emerging from its fourth pandemic wave driven by the Omicron variant. Cases have declined for the third straight week. Over the past week, cases dropped by 15% compared with the week before, while deaths fell slightly by 5%. Despite the overall decline in deaths in the continent, North Africa reported a 25% rise in weekly fatalities. So far Africa has recorded 10.8 million cases and over 239 000 deaths cumulatively.
 
The omicron variant and its three sub lineages have been reported in 37 countries in Africa – of these the highest number of cases has been the original BA.1 sub lineage with more than 5300 cases in 20 countries. In addition, there have been more than 200 cases of BA.2 the so-called stealth omicron sub lineage in five countries and 43 cases of BA.3 in three countries.
 
(WAH)
