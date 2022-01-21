English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
This support will enable more crucial supplies, such as drinking water and food supplies. (Photo:UNICEF/Consulate of the Kingdom of Tonga)
This support will enable more crucial supplies, such as drinking water and food supplies. (Photo:UNICEF/Consulate of the Kingdom of Tonga)

New Zealand Giving Additional $2 Million in Humanitarian Funding for Tonga

English tsunami New Zealand Tonga
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 January 2022 14:37
Wellington: New Zealand is giving an additional $2 million in humanitarian funding for Tonga as the country recovers from a volcanic eruption and tsunami last weekend, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare said today.
 
This brings New Zealand’s contribution to $3 million.
 
"This support will enable more crucial supplies, such as drinking water, food supplies, as well as engineering equipment and tools to clear debris, to be sent to Tonga in the coming days and weeks," said Mahuta in a press release on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The funding is additional to the $1 million New Zealand has already allocated to the humanitarian response.
 
Minister Henare also announced the HMNZS Canterbury would leave Devonport for Tonga overnight.
 
"The HMNZS Canterbury will have on board additional stores such as tarpaulins, water containers, milk powder, as well as engineering equipment to clear debris and two NH-90 helicopters," said Henare.
 
Deliveries will be contactless in accordance with Tonga’s COVID-19 protocols and those involved in the relief efforts undergo testing before departure, and while on deployment.
 
Minister Mahuta said $1.5 million of the addition $2 million would go towards deploying more relief supplies on upcoming C-130 relief flights, as well as water generation capability and clean-up equipment.
 
"This money will also fund relief activity undertaken by local authorities and humanitarian organisations, and other requests from the Tongan Government as required," said Mahuta.
 
The remaining $500,000 will go towards a New Zealand Disaster Response Partnership round for New Zealand NGOs working with local partners to support the Tonga’s response efforts.
 
Minister Mahuta also spoke to her Tongan counterpart Hon Fekitamoeloa ‘Utoikamanu today to discuss relief efforts and how the two countries can work together to support relief and recovery efforts. 
 
It followed a call yesterday between Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni.
 
"We discussed the significant challenges Tonga has in looking after its people as it cleans up after this disaster. I have assured her that we stand by to offer more assistance when needed," said Mahuta. 
 
A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules carrying relief supplies landed in Tonga yesterday afternoon and more flights are scheduled.
 
HMNZS Wellington also arrived in Tonga yesterday and hydrographers were immediately deployed to survey approaches to Nuku’alofa in preparation HMNZS Aotearoa, which arrived and offloaded humanitarian stores today. 
 
Navy divers will also be checking on the integrity of the wharf infrastructure.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
UNESCO Mission Discovers Rare Coral Reel Near Tahiti

UNESCO Mission Discovers Rare Coral Reel Near Tahiti

English
united nations
BI's Banking Survey Indicates Faster Growth of New Loans in Q4 2021

BI's Banking Survey Indicates Faster Growth of New Loans in Q4 2021

English
banking
Jakarta's Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 2,687 COVID-19 Patients

Jakarta's Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 2,687 COVID-19 Patients

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Wapres: Bank Muamalat Sudah Sehat
Ekonomi

Wapres: Bank Muamalat Sudah Sehat

Byun Woo Seok Bicara Pengaruh Besar Drama Korea bagi Penonton
Hiburan

Byun Woo Seok Bicara Pengaruh Besar Drama Korea bagi Penonton

Diralat, Korban Tewas Kecelakaan Truk Tronton Jadi 4 Orang
Nasional

Diralat, Korban Tewas Kecelakaan Truk Tronton Jadi 4 Orang

Indonesia Bidik Negara Eropa Buat Jadi Pasar Komponen Otomotif
Otomotif

Indonesia Bidik Negara Eropa Buat Jadi Pasar Komponen Otomotif

Kominfo Tanggapi Serangan Siber Ransomware Bank Indonesia
Teknologi

Kominfo Tanggapi Serangan Siber Ransomware Bank Indonesia

8 Sekolah Kedinasan di Indonesia Ini Bisa Jadi Pilihan Studimu
Pendidikan

8 Sekolah Kedinasan di Indonesia Ini Bisa Jadi Pilihan Studimu

Roma Jumpa Inter di Perempat Final Coppa Italia
Olahraga

Roma Jumpa Inter di Perempat Final Coppa Italia

Militer Myanmar Kembali Tangkap Jurnalis dalam Tindakan Keras ke Media
Internasional

Militer Myanmar Kembali Tangkap Jurnalis dalam Tindakan Keras ke Media

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?
Properti

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!